The Dadeville Beautification Board is in the midst of many ongoing projects to beautify the town including replacing “Welcome to Dadeville” signage on Highway 49.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Dadeville City Council approved the installation of this replacement sign at the intersection of Highway 49 and Agricola Road. The original sign was removed when the new Department of Human Resources building was constructed, so this is a replacement for that.
The price to replace the sign, along with a brick base is $625 and the city council agreed the beautification board will cover half and half will come out of the city street department budget.
Additional signage at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 49 is in the works as well.
“We missed the deadline for applying for the grant from Alabama Power,” beautification board president Mickey Forbus said. “I think there are two grants we can apply for to be used for signage and other things. We plan to get this done.”
Along with the signage, the group is planting trees in the same area to add to the aesthetics.
“We need to work with (Alabama Department of Transportation),” Forbus said. “We hope to have a drawing of the sign by Fall Festival to show people in town.”
The beautification board also continues to spray kudzu around town and is nearly complete with its renovations on the Tallapoosee Historical Museum. The group is looking into commissioning a life-sized carving of Chief Menawa to be installed in Keebler Park.
“All of our boards work hard but you set the bar up there,” Mayor Wayne Smith said to the beautification board. “And we want to congratulate you.”
In terms of aesthetics to the town, city attorney Robin Reynolds told the council Dianna Porter agreed the current sign ordinance did not need to be amended to proceed with city murals.
“I met with Ms. Porter twice and she brought in a proposed ordinance to include some items our ordinance does not have,” Reynolds said. “After she looked at the city sign ordinance, she realized it does not need to be amended based on the current wording.”
The council agreed to move ahead pursuing murals around town with some concerns from councilmember Brownie Caldwell.
“Several people have told me they are concerned about the possibility of murals and what may be placed on them,” Caldwell said. “We just finished sprucing up downtown and they are worried about murals being the focal point, which is what they don’t want.”
Reynolds assured the council all proposed murals must be approved by the mayor and council before anything is painted.
Dadeville building inspector Michael Richardson offered to create renderings of any proposed murals to demonstrate to the city the design and dimensions.
“We will just have to consider each one, one by one,” Smith said.
When discussing the passing of a resolution to appoint election officials for the runoff, councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson expressed concerns over how the officials were chosen last time.
“Because there were zoning issues and I heard from some people that people were rude and short with them,” Johnson said.
City clerk Debbie Minor said the election officials all have vast experience and also due to COVID-19, it’s been difficult finding people wanting to work the polls.
The motion was approved as all city councilmembers voted yes except Johnson.
Councilmembers Roy Mathis and Betty Adams also expressed concerns over districting issues with the election and hope those mistakes will be corrected before the runoff.
In other news, the city council:
- Approved running an ad in Dadeville Magazine
- Discussed the progress on storm damage cleanup and FEMA reimbursement
- Continued the public hearing on vacating Eufala Street until next meeting, so an assessment can be done by the First Baptist Church
- Approved painting the city nutrition building to spruce it up for the seniors
- Discussed the removal of several dead trees around town
- Heard from police chief Jonathan Floyd the department is actively recruiting