City of Dadeville employees now have a new employee policy to follow due to the coronavirus.
The Dadeville City Council approved a COVID-19 protocol at its Tuesday meeting defining what employees must do after potential contact with the coronavirus. The policy unanimously adopted by the council defines prevention, possible symptoms and what must be done if employees experience symptoms or are exposed to someone who tests positive for the virus.
“If an employee experiences symptoms or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the employee must get tested,” the policy states. “If an employee tests positive or an employee has a member of the household test positive, the employee must self-quarantine for 14 days or until a negative test result. While quarantined, full-time employees will receive 80 hours of pay and part-time employees will receive their average amount of hours pay for the two-week period.”
The policy also states an employee in quarantine is expected to be home.
“Any employee caught using COVID-19 as an excuse to be off work, if seen in public, will be disciplined and subject to termination,” the policy states.
Councilmember Roy Mathis expressed his frustration a farmers market was allowed to continue on a Sunday afternoon while council minutes were being reviewed at the meeting. Mathis’ belief was the council took no action so the market would not happen. Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith and others reminded Mathis the farmers market was held on private property and as long as vendors had appropriate licenses, the city could not control the time. The market was brought to the council as a courtesy.
A public hearing for the vacating of Eufaula Street was continued while Dadeville First Baptist Church has the property surveyed to provide a means and bounds legal description. The new description will allow the Tallapoosa County Revenue Commission office to appraise the property. City attorney Robin Reynolds said the church had presented a legal description by words and would suffice for legal purposes but not for the revenue commission. Reynolds said the possible vacation of the street has little effect on the rest of the town.
“There are no adjacent property owners affected,” Reynolds said. “There are no utilities affected.”
The church already owns the surrounding property.
The hearing will continue at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
The council approved the purchase of a used 2012 Chevrolet Caprice police patrol car for $13,368. The vehicle comes complete with lights, siren, radar, cage and radio and is to supplement the Dadeville Police Department’s fleet, many of which are broken down, as it waits on new vehicles.
“We have been waiting on three new Tahoes for months,” Smith said.
The council entered an executive session for 15 minutes to discuss the good name and character of an individual.
In other action the Dadeville City Council:
• Learned the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce is organizing a fall festival for Oct. 3
• Approved proceeding with the nuisance property ordinance with three properties on Mask, South Tallassee and McKelvey streets
• Approved payment of bills
• Approved working with the Dadeville Beautification Board to purchase Christmas decorations
• The Dadeville Beautification Board also informed the council about ongoing projects
The next meeting of the Dadeville City Council is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 with a business meeting before at 5 p.m.