The Dadeville City Council officially filled its District 5 seat Tuesday. The council appointed lifelong Dadeville resident Tony Wolfe to take the seat previously held by Dick Harrelson, who died Dec. 12.
Wolfe placed behind Harrelson in the 2016 city council election and will serve the remainder of Harrelson’s term through November. Wolfe hopes to bring in more business as a city council member.
“I was kind of surprised (I was offered the seat),” Wolfe said. “If I knew Dick was going to run for council, I wouldn’t have run against him”
Mayor Wayne Smith said Wolfe ran for the seat twice and is very interested in the community. He advised Wolfe to “jump in and hang on.”
“We want to finish our terms strong,” Smith said.
Wolfe currently works in facilities management at Auburn University. As a councilmember, he wants to finish Harrelson’s projects.
“Right now I would just like to find out once I take the council seat what the budget is, where the city stands, what we can do, what kind of equipment is needed and see if we can do it,” Wolfe said. “I’m new. I just need to get my foot in the door and find out what is what.”
Wolfe will be sworn in at the next city council meeting Jan. 28.
“I know a lot of (constituents) but there’s a lot I don’t know,” Wolfe said.
The council also heard from Dadeville Police Department chief Jonathan Floyd, who said the police officers are using old cars for patrol. A police department Chevrolet Tahoe was recently totaled during a storm and the department has two Tahoes left in addition to two old investigation vehicles and a pickup truck.
“We really only have two as what I would classify as road-worthy type of vehicles,” Floyd said. “We’re making do with what we got.”
The police department has budgeted $45,000 for replacement Tahoe that would be outfitted and ready to go. The damaged Tahoe will be taken by insurance but the department will keep the radios and police equipment from it, according to Floyd.
The police department is also fully staffed and three new officers recently started at the police academy, according to Floyd.
“We’ve also hired a certified officer who is going to be a tremendous asset to the police department and the city as well,” Floyd said. “So we are blessed in that aspect as well.”
Councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson was not at Tuesday’s meeting.
In other action the council:
• Tabled a discussion on increasing the council and mayor’s salary for the 2020 term to its next meeting
• Proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month
• Proclaimed the week of Feb. 7 through 14 as Congenital Heart Defect Awareness week
• Heard from Dadeville Public Library director Abbi Mangarelli, who put in her two weeks notice. Smith, councilmember Roy Mathis, two members of the library board and city clerk Debbie Minor will begin interviewing people today,
“She has done an exceptional job and we’re going to have a hard time replacing her,” Smith said.
• Was updated on the courthouse square project. Smith said Cussetta Street is being paved next week and he expects the project to be completed in six to eight weeks.
• Approved recreation center rentals
• Paid bills