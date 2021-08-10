The Autry family may not be native to Tallapoosa County but it has embraced the Dadeville community since moving here full time in 2016.
Following a fire last week at their business Lake Martin Cabinetry, the community has loved the family back with support and help to get the business going again.
“They have turned out,” Mike Autry said. “It’s unbelievable.”
The family has been helping with functions all across the area for years, especially for youth sports, the outdoors and the Lake Martin Songwriters Festival being held in the area next week. The Autry outpouring of love is being repaid.
“We have tried to sponsor just about everything we can,” Vivian Autry said. “It is being paid back two fold and more. You walk in. They say, ‘What can we do for you?’ It has been nice. We appreciate it very much.”
Members of the community have helped turn a storage building that was saved from the fire into a makeshift workshop.
“It could have been worse,” Autry said. “The guy was cutting grass and noticed it. He was able to save the trucks, trailers and a boat that were in here.”
Sunday, just five days after the fire, some new equipment had arrived and volunteers were working to convert the storage shed.
Members of the Dadeville High School baseball and fishing team were helping others assemble walls and floor for a paint booth.
“It was just a lean-to,” Autry said. “We were trying to get concrete but just couldn’t get it in time. We said we will just do wood and make it work. They will wall it in today and it will become a paint booth. It is not ideal or what we are used to but we are going to make it work.”
Everything else was working out too. Just a day or so after the fire, a new power pole and service were established for the storage shed. The Autrys’ shop was 6,700 square feet — the storage shed just 1,900.
“This is small compared to what we had,” Autry said. “It’s an eye sore but it will work. We just used it for storage before.”
Autry credits Mike’s successful cabinet business in Atlanta before the family moved to Lake Martin as to another reason the business will reopen quickly. She said her husband shopped with Scotty Redmond of Redmond Machinery in Newnan when he was working in Atlanta. In fact the Autrys have convinced Redmond on Lake Martin.
“Mike has bought equipment for 30 years,” Autry said. “He has recently bought a lot in Manoy Creek. He has decided he has enough business in the area, he will open a shop here.
He sells big equipment. He is successful in Atlanta but keeps getting more here.”
The Autrys purchased a lot of their needed shop equipment from Redmond. Redmond even made equipment from the show room available.
“We have some equipment, just not everything we had over there,” Autry said. “We were happy just to be able to get it.”
Even spending more than $100,000 to get the shop back going, the Autrys will have to wait for some equipment to come in. In the meantime Lake Martin Cabinetry will outsource doors until a new door machine arrives.
The Autrys were busy and a little concerned about business with the complete loss of equipment Mike acquired over some 30 years.
“We have to get up and running,” Autry said. “Our builders are staying with us. Every builder has said, ‘We will stay with you.’ It is amazing.
“It will be a tough few months. The biggest problem is it is so small in there.”
The Autrys plan to rebuild the larger shop.
“The plan is to rebuild right here,” Autry said. “It will take a little bit of time. We used to have two table saws, but only have this one here. When we get the bigger shop we will get another.”
The Autrys had signed on months ago to help repaint the stage at the gymnatorium at Dadeville Elementary School this past weekend.
“I thought we didn’t have the time now, but decided to go ahead and do it,” Autry said. “It was worth it. Now all the kids will get to enjoy it and it looks so much nicer. It was one of those things we didn’t have the time for but glad we did.”
And it's the giving spirit of the Autrys and small community that keeps small communities successful in different ways.
“Some people will downplay a small community but a small community will step up and help you,” Autry said.