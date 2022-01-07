Dadeville has a Clean Community Partnership (CCP) but a few changes are being made to hopefully make the effort more successful.
The CCP has been successful in the past in encouraging volunteers to help remove litter from the streets of Dadeville but Elaine Balint-Forbus and her husband Mickey Forbus are hoping the Dadeville Beautification Board can improve the effort.
“We are moving it to the second Saturday of every month,” Balint-Forbus said. “In looking at the calendar, the second Saturday works out better because it doesn’t fall on a holiday weekend as much. We believe participation can and will be better with the second Saturday.”
The husband and wife team started picking up litter as a way to get outside together before the CCP ever started in Dadeville. After seeing a presentation at a Dadeville City Council meeting, the pair started helping with the Saturday cleanup. They also help with activities and the programs of the Dadeville Beautification Board and believe the organization can help promote litter pickup and help educate the public on the importance of proper disposal of trash to prevent litter from getting to the street in the first place.
The Dadeville Beautification Board already does several things in Dadeville to help improve the town’s appearance through helping care for planters around the town, mainly around the courthouse square, caring for the gazebo on Tallassee Street and by recognizing homeowners and businesses for efforts in cleaning up their properties.
Balint-Forbus is hopeful individuals, businesses and other organizations will support the scheduled cleanups to help rid Dadeville of litter.
“Mickey and I will do what we can, but we want to encourage the public to help us too,” Balint-Forbus said. “If we all work together we can make a difference.”
The CCP Second Saturday Cleanup starts again at 8 a.m. this Saturday at the Dadeville City Hall and will continue every second Saturday of each month.
“We will have pickers, bags and vests for everyone,” Balint-Forbus said. “There will also be a dump truck at city hall to help properly dispose of the picked up litter.”
