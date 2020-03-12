Officials for the City of Dadeville are proud of their efforts after its first-ever community cleanup Saturday.
Mayor Wayne Smith and city councilmembers Roy Mathis and Brownie Caldwell led people through the city to clean their district’s neighborhoods and anywhere else that had trash Saturday morning.
Caldwell did more than just clean up as she also introduced some visitors to the city. Caldwell said she met an Auburn PhD candidate who decided to travel all the way to Dadeville and join the cleanup because he wanted his daughter to learn to give back.
“I don’t know how many bags of beer bottles and trash we collected,” Caldwell said. “They were super duper nice and we went to lunch.”
Caldwell also helped Smith when his vehicle accidentally went off road and wrecked while trying to pick up trash. Smith called Caldwell and she took a volunteer who was with him back from the scene.
Despite the success, Caldwell is already thinking of ways to improve the cleanup. She suggested giving garbage bags to the give students on her school bus route to use to clean up the night before monthly cleanups. The students could leave the bags out to get picked up by those participating Saturday morning.
Caldwell said she doesn’t have all the details worked out or how it would go, but believes it could be beneficial to the cleanup
“It’s just a thought, (on how) maybe we can get the kids involved,” Caldwell said.
Smith appreciated those who helped.
“It’s another example of what we do here in Dadeville,” Smith said at the meeting. “Those of you who missed the event and are sorry about it, we’re going to have another one April 4 about 8:30 (a.m.) to noon. And I know there may be some other things going on but what a good way to start a Saturday.”
The city council also denied selling Old Susanna Bridge to Jeff Harris due to its value and upkeep expenses. Harris approached the city council last month asking to purchase it because it’s close to his house.
City attorney Robin Reynolds said the bridge was expensive and Smith said the owners who donated it weren’t against the city selling it but weren’t for it either. The bridge is old and made of iron with wood planks.
“I’m glad that the city is considering not selling it to them,” Reynolds said. “I just think it’s too much of a liability.”
Councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson made a motion to not sell it and the council approved unanimously.
In other action, the city council:
• Went into executive session to discuss an employee’s good name and character
• Approved recreation center rentals
• Paid its bills
• Was updated on the courthouse square project. Smith said the construction crews need 20 “good days” to complete it.
• Heard from Dadeville senior nutrition director Karen White who said she received CPR training in the fall but never received her certificate. She said she had to pay $50 to print it and wants the city to get reimbursed for the classes it paid for.
Reynolds said he will draft a letter to the CPR instructor.
• Dropped a nuisance complaint for a residence on the 2200 block of West Lafayette Street. Smith said the city was given the wrong address and the correct house with the complaint doesn’t have serious issues.
• Approved setting up a public hearing within the next 100 days to vacate part of Eufaula Street for First Baptist Church Dadeville. The church wants to use the property to build a youth center.
• Councilmember Betty Adams told cemetery director Brent Payne the city will table voting on increasing his supplemental paycheck for cutting grass. Payne said the paycheck has been the same for the last eight years and isn’t include for his duties as cemetery department director.