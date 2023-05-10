For the first time in over a decade, the City of Dadeville changed garbage collection rates for residents.
The Dadeville City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to raise the monthly fee for the service from $17.50 to $28, a 60 percent price increase.
Mayor Frank Goodman attributed the reason to rising costs from the city’s trash collector, Waste Management.
“We have to have an increase also to pay for the paper we use, the postage and the people that are doing, which have a salary,” Goodman said. “So we have to make an increase on top of their increase so we can pay for the services.”
Councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson and Darryl Heard both in response expressed concern for residents living on fixed incomes, who they said may struggle affording the new rates.
Johnson inquired specifically about elderly citizens and as to whether they would be exempt.
“This is not easy to make. I hate to do it, but it has got to be done,” she said.
City Clerk Debbie Minor clarified exemption criteria, among which included a resident's total household income only comprising Social Security.
“If they have someone living in a household with them that is working outside the home, they won’t qualify. They can't have a savings account where they draw retirement or savings, and that’s whether it's one person or 10 people in their house,” she said.
Minor added the city itself has not approved a garbage collection rate increase since 2011.
Councilwoman Brownie Caldwell said remaining at the current rate would hurt the city’s finances.
“The bottom line is they’ve gone up and if we don't then we're losing money,” she said. “This is a business and you have to run the city like a business and if you don't well then we're going to be in the hole.”
Goodman concurred for the same reason.
“If we stay at the same price that we are doing then we are going to run into the red,” he said.
The rate change will take effect Aug. 1, according to Minor, with the price increase appearing on that month’s bill.
