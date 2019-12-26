A new councilmember could be appointed by January to finish the late Dick Harrelson’s term through 2020. The Dadeville City Council’s District 5 seat was declared open Monday after Harrelson died Dec. 12.
Councilmembers voted to offer the position to Toney Wolfe, who came in second behind Harrelson in the 2016 election.
“He’s run for it twice and he’s willing to serve,” Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said.
Harrelson’s term ends October 2020 and the council has to pick someone in 60 days or else the Tallapoosa County probate judge and Gov. Kay Ivey will pick someone. Before the council decided on Wolfe, Smith offered the council to pick the person who received the most votes behind Harrelson or advertise for applicants.
Councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson said the council should pick Wolfe and the rest of the councilmembers agreed.
“(The next councilmember) only has a full year,” Goodman-Johnson said.
Councilmember Brownie Caldwell said, “I’ve had several people contact me about it and they’re all great candidates. I think if we go back to the runner-up and fill it until we can let people vote on it (in the election).”
The city will approve a resolution to appoint Wolfe on Jan. 14, according to city clerk Debbie Minor.
The council also split a vote for Zazu’s Verandah’s retail beer and table wine application.
Zazu’s Verandah is an event space near the courthouse square. Owner Mitzi Hidding told the council it will be used for parties and anniversaries and has a catering kitchen.
“We want for Everything’s Art to be able to host art classes in the space both for adults and students,” Hidding said. “We want to be more accessible. Those are our priorities for 2020.”
The space is hosting the 1980 class of Dadeville’s 40th reunion in February.
Goodman-Johnson and Caldwell voted for it while Mathis and Betty Adams voted against. Smith split the vote by voting for the application.
In other action the city council:
• Unanimously appointed Mathis to be on the city’s bank signature cards. He replaces Harrelson, who signed city checks with Adams and Smith
• Unanimously approved paying for enhanced cancer insurance for Dadeville Fire Department firefighters. The plan cost $396.48 per firefighter per year and covers the city’s two fulltime firefighters
• Approved recreation center rentals