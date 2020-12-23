Dadeville City Council attorney Robin Reynolds suggested the town take advantage of a demolition ordinance that would allow them to clean up the town Tuesday evening.
"The city has the authority to go in and demolish a house now if it is a health, fire and safety measure," Reynolds said at Tuesday's council meeting. "So that's something that you could look into as well."
Reynolds suggested council members come up with a list of streets in their district that needed repaving and houses that needed demolishing.
"The city identifies, notifies the party — the property owner — that it's being considered for demolition, and they can ask them to demolish it at their own expense or the city goes in and tears it down," he said.
New mayor Jimmy F. Goodman also addressed the issue of dilapidated commercial spaces.
"It makes the city look bad," Goodman said. "It makes peoples not want to come and start businesses."
Reynolds said the ordinance did not specifically address businesses but didn't see why it couldn't apply.
"I know the one on the corner there beside my office — there have been feral cats over there and stray dogs," he said. "If we could do it piecemeal, do it one at a time, and just steadily address this issue over time we'll make a difference."
Dadeville City Council also:
• Approved the purchase of a $16,000 used dump truck from the town of Camp Hill