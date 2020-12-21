When Helen Rickman Harber read about Dadeville native Maddie McClendon’s rare form of ovarian cancer in The Dadeville Record, she sprang to action.
“We have been making angel ornaments out of pine cones and selling them all over Dadeville,” Harber said. “We have made over 400 angels.”
McClendon, 18, graduated from Lee Scott Academy in May before heading to Auburn University in the fall. She was diagnosed with small-cell carcinoma of the ovary, hypercalcemic type (SCCOHT) in October.
“I have a grandson and a granddaughter in that age group — Maddie hits right between the two of them,” Harber said.
While Harber’s grandchildren were acquainted with McClendon, Harber did not know her personally.
“But when that article came out about her, (I thought) ‘I feel that I am called upon to do something for this girl,’” Harber said.
Harber, a member of Dadeville First United Methodist Church, enlisted five fellow churchgoers to help fundraise.
“I talked it over with a couple of friends,” she said. “We have been spraying pine cones silver and gold for weeks now.”
Each ornament includes a note with Psalm 91:4, a passage Harber chose for its message of comfort. Coincidentally, Psalm 91:4 is the same psalm McClendon has hanging over her bed, which Harber found out when she sent McClendon’s mother Chris McClendon a picture of the ornaments.
“It kind of gave me chills,” Harber said.
Before her diagnosis, McClendon pledged Phi Beta Pi sorority and worked at Wire Nutrition in Auburn. McClendon was active in high school sports, participating in track, softball and cheerleading, where she was co-head of the varsity squad.
McClendon is being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, where her family was able to locate an SCCOHT specialist.
The Christmas ornaments, called “Angels for Maddie,” can be purchased for $5 at Ellaby Boutique, 34 Market, A Cut Above, and the Dadeville First United Methodist Church office. Proceeds will go wherever the McClendon family needs it, Harber said.