featured Dadeville church donates snacks to area police By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter William Marlow Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Dadeville police smile as they receive several baskets of snacks and refreshments from the Church of God’s Grace. Submitted / The Outlook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Smiles were big at police departments around Tallapoosa County on Thursday, June 9, as the Church of God’s Grace donated hundreds of snacks to local first responders. Pastor David Waldrop elaborated, saying that church members visited both the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Dadeville Police Department with a variety of snacks and a note of appreciation.Waldrop explained that he and his wife organized the donation as a way to recognize local police officers for their service to the community. “They do so much for us so we wanted to return the favor,” Waldrop said. “We appreciate them and this is really one of the callings of the church which is to meet needs where we see them.”Waldrop said he has personally observed the dedication of Tallapoosa County law enforcement as the church recently partnered with both police departments to host a blood drive for the community. Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Members Only Newsletters Manage your lists Sign up for our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists As a show of thanks, Waldrop hopes the snacks will provide officers with refreshments and snacks while on patrol.“We are really just trying to give them something to enjoy while they're working for the great service they’re doing for our community,” he said.The Dadeville congregation began the initiative as a church-wide effort with members collecting and delivering food.“I was tickled to be part of going to deliver the food. That's one of the things that God calls us to do, which is urging us to be the hands and feet of Christ,” Waldrop said.Both police departments expressed appreciation to the church for the donations. William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags David Waldrop Snack Police Christianity Dadeville Officer Police Department Tallapoosa County Smile William Marlow Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow William Marlow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 90° Partly Cloudy Humidity: 50% Feels Like: 96° Heat Index: 96° Wind: 0 mph Wind Chill: 90° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 05:34:30 AM Sunset: 07:52:47 PM Dew Point: 69° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Mostly clear. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Mostly sunny skies. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds light and variable. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Should Alexander City tear down old city hall and police department buildings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stay informed with our Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Weekly Top Stories Top trending stories from the past week. Latest Headlines News, Sports, and more throughout the week. Local Obituaries The week's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up