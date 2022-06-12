Dadeville church donates snacks to area police
Dadeville police smile as they receive several baskets of snacks and refreshments from the Church of God’s Grace.

Smiles were big at police departments around Tallapoosa County on Thursday, June 9, as the Church of God’s Grace donated hundreds of snacks to local first responders. 

Pastor David Waldrop elaborated, saying that church members visited both the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Dadeville Police Department with a variety of snacks and a note of appreciation.

Waldrop explained that he and his wife organized the donation as a way to recognize local police officers for their service to the community. 

“They do so much for us so we wanted to return the favor,” Waldrop said. “We appreciate them and this is really one of the callings of the church which is to meet needs where we see them.”

Waldrop said he has personally observed the dedication of Tallapoosa County law enforcement as the church recently partnered with both police departments to host a blood drive for the community.

As a show of thanks, Waldrop hopes the snacks will provide officers with refreshments and snacks while on patrol.

“We are really just trying to give them something to enjoy while they're working for the great service they’re doing for our community,” he said.

The Dadeville congregation began the initiative as a church-wide effort with members collecting and delivering food.

“I was tickled to be part of going to deliver the food. That's one of the things that God calls us to do, which is urging us to be the hands and feet of Christ,” Waldrop said.

Both police departments expressed appreciation to the church for the donations.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

