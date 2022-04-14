Dadeville Chamber hosts 1st Annual Chili Cook-Off

This past Saturday, April 9, the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the organization's first annual Chili Cook-Off, which was a day filled with delicious food and friendly competition among community members.
During the inaugural contest, Chamber executive assistant Molly Parker described community engagement as overwhelming, with 18 contestants competing for the title of top chili recipe.
“There was a wide range of chili and all very tasty. Some not spicy, some mild and some that cleaned your pipes. The contestants were all fun and friendly, and I hope they come back next time,” she said.
For the past three years, Parker has worked with the Chamber to introduce new community events to start each year, and Dadeville's 1st Chili Cook-Off is the most recent addition.
“Our Board of Directors strive to find ways to bring the businesses and communities together and this came about when we were thinking of events we could hold in late winter and early spring, and what food goes good on a cool day...chili,” Parker said.
Parker added that the food festival also marked a return of more in-person events for the organization as there have been less opportunities to host community events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We missed the opportunity to bring a fun event here in 2020 due to the pandemic. In 2021 we held our first Summer BBQ Social with over 200 attendees, far surpassing our initial goal of 125. And this year we held Dadeville's 1st Chili Cook-Off,” Parker said.
Chamber President Peggy Bullard noted the occasion as a great start to the year indeed and described the event as a time for local businesses and communities to join together in fellowship.
"We could not have had a better day. The chili and the fellowship was great. Thank you to all who attended,” Bullard said.
The contest ran from 11am to 3pm with winners being selected by attendees. Cash prizes were awarded to the top five best chili recipes, with first place receiving $550.
Each contestant also received a commemorative t-shirt along with supplies for giving samples to people who paid $5 to be "Tasters.”
Besides chili, attendees enjoyed Tiger Dawgs and live music throughout the event. Among the artists that performed included the River Dan band, Matt Campbell, and Ryan Downing.
Rhonda Gaskins, a participant with Andy Moore and the C-21 Lake Area Realty team, said she is excited for next year’s cook-off.
“It was a fun event and everyone seemed to have a good time. We look forward to next year's cook-off," Gaskins said.
Among the Best Chili winners include:
1st "Woodlands Chili" - Erin Barnett (Head Chef) and her father Dan Barnett
2nd "Guilty As Charred" - Courtney Hall (Head Chef) and Keven Hall
3rd "River Bank & Trust" - Abby Guy
4th Buddy Aucoin (Head Chef)
5th 3-way-tie
C-21 Lake Area Realty - Andy Moore (Head Chef) Rhonda Gaskins
Tom Whatley (Head Chef)
"Hall for Circuit Judge" - Kevin Hall (Head Chef)
Best Looking Booth:
Blackberry Breeze - Trey Foshee (Head Chef) and Kim (AV Gal)