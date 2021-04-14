By all accounts, former Dadeville High School football star Anfernee Jennings left his mark — not in his talk but in his walk.
The former Alabama football standout who is currently on the roster of the New England Patriots returned to the halls of Dadeville High School Saturday, not as a student but to be honored for his efforts in putting Dadeville on the map in a good way.
“You had good character when I first laid eyes on you,” Jennings’ former head coach at Dadeville High School Richard White said. “You did it the right way. Everything was always, ‘Yes sir, no sir. Yes maam, no maam.’”
But before he passed the test with arguably the best NFL coach ever, Bill Belichick, Dadeville assistant coach Matt Harrison had to convince fellow assistant coach Freddie Ford that Jennings wasn’t any good for the offensive line. The pair of coaches would scout the players on the younger teams in Dadeville looking for their next proteges.
“For years me and Freddie would get together and divide the players up,” Harrison said. “We would get together before then and decide who was going to be an offensive lineman and who would be a defensive lineman. Freddie didn’t know, the previous fall I was always out looking at the junior high team. I already knew who I wanted and would talk Freddie out of them by telling them how bad they were. Freddie would go with me.”
It was those unaccompanied scouting trips to junior high practices and games Harrison found his star and another child.
“Anfernee was always going to be a defensive lineman no matter what happened,” Harrison said. “You all got to see the final results. I got to see the first results. He was this long, lanky kid. He was not this big mass you see today. He was this long, lanky athlete, just looked like he had arms going everywhere.”
Harrison convinced Ford the long, lanky kid wasn’t a good fit for offensive line. Now came the hard part. Harrison had to get Jennings on the ‘program.’
“Anfernee was always a great athlete,” Harrison said. “One thing Anfernee didn’t have was he only wanted to use his athletic ability and only his athletic ability. You got to understand, athletic ability takes you a long way but hard work takes you even further.”
Harrison made sure to keep Jennings around the weight room where he was the strength watching those Tigers before him work and work hard. It was the likes of Rod Crayton, Sedrun Pulliam, Nick Johnson and more.
“He saw how those guys trained and worked off season, in season,” Harrison said. “He saw they gave 100%, 100% of the time. Always worked out hard, always encouraged one another.”
They even ran in the street, rather the hill next to the Dick Harrelson Field House.
“Bobo Street, we ran that like it was a second home to us,” Harrison said. “We had fun in the sun and it wasn’t no fun.”
A relationship grew between Harrison and Jennings.
“When he was young he came up to me said, ‘What do you think I can do?’” Harrison said “I said I think you can be a Division 1 football player but we have got to put the effort into it. From day one, he started and worked hard. Now he didn’t give full effort all the time because he was just a little puppy. It took about six months for him to understand what full effort was, but once he got a hold of it, It was all go.”
That first year playing varsity football was interesting. Midway through Jennings’ freshman year at Dadeville, Harrison put Jennings in the line in a game at Lincoln. Harrison told the story Saturday from the podium to give everyone an idea of Jennings’ determination.
“Remember that time you went against that big ole rascal from Lincoln, he pushed you down and stood over you and said, ‘You ain’t nothing but a little bitty boy,’” Harrison said. “You remember that? By the end of the game, Anfernee was telling him he wasn’t nothing but a little bitty boy. Anfernee was always aggressive, always going after it.”
White recalled Jennings’ debut as a varsity Dadeville Tiger.
“I remember that play at Lincoln,” White said. “I think I told Matt I said ‘you need to get him out.’ But it didn’t take long for you to buck up and you became a man that night as a ninth grader. You were a force for the rest of that year and the next three years.”
Jennings would only improve from that game with Lincoln. In Jennings’ sophomore year he would record 96 tackles with seven sacks. His junior year saw him bring the ball carrier down 171 times and sack a quarterback seven times. Jennings’ senior year saw his name next to 170 tackles, 88 of those solo and 14 sacks but it is a game in 2014 White remembers.
“I can remember one game, it still sticks out in my mind” White said. “Leeds High School had won about eight or nine state championships and they got put in our region. They came down here undefeated. It was a tight ballgame. They had like seven Division 1 athletes on this team.
“They had driven the ball down and had it inside the five yard line. If they scored, they would have tied it up or taken the lead and won. It was late in the game and we had the goal line defense in.”
White even recalled the play.
“They handed the ball to that tailback they had, he was a good one,” White said. “Anfernee hit him in the backfield for a loss‚ — pretty much winning the ballgame.”
Dadeville won the game 20 - 14 and the region championship in 2014. In 2015 without Jennings, the Tigers saw a different result.
“I can’t say the next year went as good, they took their revenge out on us,” White said.
Leeds’ revenge cost the Tigers a 59-0 loss but it was OK with White as the 2014 season was special proving work off the field works.
“That game sticks out because the hard work paid off,” White said. “Everything that we did in the weight room, at practice paid off. The hardest worker made the play that night to help Dadeville win a region championship. He always set goals and he always achieved them. Maybe not always achieve them right then, but eventually they were achieved.”
Jennings’ hard work was getting noticed. Dadeville assistant coach Brad Ford was on the sidelines yelling instructions and corrections to Jennings and his teammates. Ford went with Jennings to a special camp in Tuscaloosa.
“Jesse (Foster) and I took Anfernee to a defensive line against offensive line camp at Alabama a few years back before he got to Alabama,” Ford said. “When we got there, there weren’t nothing but five stars all across the building. Big, strong, fast, you could tell they were five stars. I think Anfernee at the time was a 3 star. Everybody was waiting for the O-line, D-line to go one on one.”
Jennings was one of the first names called as everyone huddled up to see the action of the trench men. Jennings’ opposition was bigger.
“The guy was like 6’9” it seemed like, all muscle, agile,” Ford said. “Anfernee went against him. He manhandled Anfernee. I seen Anfernee get a little frustrated. Bo told him to go to the other side. It was the same guy. He manhandled Anfernee. He walked off and I watch Anfernee.”
Ford didn’t want to say anything but he approached Jennings to give him one of Ford’s inspirational messages.
“I said ‘Anfernee,’ I don’t want to use the word I said (in the huddle) but, ‘Use your technique,’” Ford said to Jennings.
Jennings would go back to work when his name was called again. Facing off against another similar giant.
“He saw something, it was like the light switch went off. Anfernee ran the guy not to the bag but to the wall. We are talking about someone who is like 6’9,” he was just big. Anfernee did that. Not only did he do that, he did it seven plays straight.”
Ford noticed the change and so did other coaches.
“Coach Kirby (Smart) and (Nick) Saban walked over,” Ford said. “I was on my knees at the time. Kirby reached down and said, ‘You feel like a proud uncle don’t you?’
“I got up off my knees and told him you ain’t saw nothing yet. Just wait.”
Jennings would be recruited by Saban and the Tide along with other schools. Jennings would go to the Capstone redshirting his freshman year, but by the time he was an All-SEC Team selection by the coaches and the Associated Press as a senior in 2019, Jennings had played in 54 games, saw his name next to 194 tackles 99 for a loss and had 15 and a half sacks to accompany two interceptions.
The COVID-19 pandemic struck and altered the NFL draft. Instead of gathering in an NFL city, Jennings surrounded himself with family as the draft went virtual. Ford was feeling like that day he met Saban and Smart.
“I was sitting on the outside,” Ford said. “Everybody was laughing and joking. First round went by and people started questioning. Second round come back, everybody was mad. Anfernee was supposed to be, in our heart we knew he was supposed to go in the first round, but God has a reason. Third round came and someone comes out asking where do you think Anfernee is going. I said there ain’t but one team, that is the New England Patriots and they are on the clock.
“About time everybody rushed in and I’m sitting there by myself. The only thing you can hear is shouting and crying. At that moment everyone felt the same way I felt when I told Kirby and Saban what I said. You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
Jennings has one season under his belt with the Patriots. Jennings saw action in 14 games and got 20 tackles, 10 solo including a 5-tackle, 3-solo performance in his only start of the season against San Francisco.
Despite the attention a defensive star at Alabama gets, Jennings remembers his roots. The Dadeville City Council declared Saturday as Anfernee Jennings Day and he celebrated with friends and family in Dadeville. COVID-19 kept many away but they were still there by Zoom. State legislators honored Jennings with proclamations as did Gov. Kay Ivey. Humble Over Hype’s Chelsea Vaughn was in Dadeville surprising Jennings in person recalling her first encounters with the humble defensive star as they were students at Alabama.
“Anfernee rocked with me when not a lot of people did,” Vaughn said. “We connected on Instagram. I sent him some gear. He spread Humble Over Hype at Bama. That was a really big deal. The way he felt about my dream, I could cry.”
Friends like the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh Jacobs, Los Angeles Rams’ Terrell Lewis, New York Giants’ Ryan Anderson and hope to be drafted Shyheim Carter all praised Jennings for being more than a teammate, for being a supporter and brother in their time with the Crimson Tide.
Anfernee’s mother Felicia Jennings had a prepared speech but went off the cuff, fitting with her personality.
“We are gathered here today to — we would just like to thank everyone for coming out today, that wasn’t what I was supposed to be saying either,” Jennings said. “Really I was supposed to be reading off a paper but I got some lashes on and I can’t wear my glasses and I can’t see.”
Even without prepared remarks, Jennings spoke from the heart like a mother can.
“I am so proud of Anfernee and thankful and blessed,I can’t say that one either because I will cry, but thank yall for coming,” Jennings said. “My mom says if I can’t say nothing, just wave my hand. So I’m going to wave my hand. I love you.”
Anfernee is a quiet type but isn’t usually at a loss for words but was thankful for the accolades.
“I’m extremely honored for the consideration,” Jennings said. “This right here was never the goal for me. I just knew with hard work and dedication, that it could take me a long way. Everyone in this room played a part in me being up here. I realize that. Man, I’m so thankful. I’m thankful for my coaches, former teammates, uncles, friends, anybody that had something to do with this.
“I’m overwhelmed. I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to continue to represent Dadeville and continue to put it on the map. I hope to create opportunities for the ones who come after me.”
Harrison is proud of Jennings as the young man wants to help bring others into his plans.
“Anfernee always wanted to help bring along everyone else who came,” Harrison said. “I think he learned that from some of the guys who came before him. The way you make yourself great is you bring everybody up with you.”
Harrison said he wants to take some credit for the method but knows others helped. Harrison is proud to consider himself family and like family he will always be there speaking for the character of Jennings and his teammates.
“I really care for these young men; I love them to death,” Harrison said. “I got a nickname. I was proud of it even though Freddie and the others picked at me about it — Daddy Harrison to all these boys, now young men and I’m proud of everyone of them.
“When they were saying it and I know they were picking at me. Down deep inside I wasn’t ashamed to be called Daddy Harrison because if they ever needed me, I would always be there. Today, if they need me, I will always be there.”
That is the legacy White hopes Jennings has inspired in Dadeville.
“He could have walked around here and been the biggest bully walking the halls,” White said. “He could have backed it up. He didn’t do that. He was always the one against the bully. He was always taking the least of those and helping them out.
“He had a great work ethic. You don’t have many kids these days asking ‘what do I need to do?’ because they think they can do it but they don’t. It has been a long journey. You are one of the few who did it the right way. From a young man to a grown man as Coach Harrison was talking about. You have always been a humble young man. One of the most humblest guys I have ever been around in my life. He never wanted all of the accolades. He never sought them out. They just came to him. He is a perfect example of that once a Dadeville Tiger, always a Dadeville Tiger.”