Adopt-a-mile
Buy Now

Dadeville Senior Beta Club members Sean Whitley (left), Adam Ray, Cameroon Brooks, Logan Rawls and Gracie Valdez and teacher and club sponsor Renatta Rives pose for a group photo along E South Street.

Dadeville High School students decided to take ownership of their home turf Saturday by picking up litter.

Dadeville's Senior Beta Club, a national service organization, recently adopted a stretch of E South Street, including the campus's front entrance, as part of the state's Adopt-A-Mile program. As such, students resolve to keep it clean.

Five students and a teacher got to work early Saturday morning with hi-vis jackets and trash pickers lent by the Dadeville Beautification Board. Senior Beta president Cameron Brooks, a 12th-grader, approached the Dadeville City Council last month to announce their adoption of E South Street, and to "normalize and formalize" the club's relationship with the Dadeville Beautification Board as two groups with a common interest.

Adopt-A-Mile
Buy Now

Senior Beta president Cameron Brooks (left) and Logan Rawls pick up trash on Weldon Street, perpendicular to E South Street, in Dadeville Saturday.

"I like you," councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson said at the meeting.

Beta Club, an academic honors program, "is about community service," club sponsor and science teacher Renatta Rives said. Students must log a certain number of service hours to be recognized as members at graduation, which they do with projects like Saturday's litter pick-up and the cleaning of Tiger Stadium after home games.

"That saves the school $200 a home game in clean-up fees," Rives said.

It also has intrinsic rewards, according to its members. Remarking on the pile of garbage accumulated just from a short turn around the block, "A lot more people could benefit, especially from an early age, from learning how to be more environmentally conscious," Sean Whitley said. "From a very young age people should be taught that — as well as the impact that they can have on nature."

Highlights from Saturday's garbage haul

1 of 11

They should also be taught to "not drink and drive," said Adam Ray, holding a bag of bottles, and "to have good maintenance on [their] car," said Logan Rawls, holding up a discarded brake pad.

Brooks thanked his classmates for the effort.

"This was a cold, unpleasant job to do but they did it for the sake of their community," he said.

Recommended for you