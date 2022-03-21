Dadeville High School students decided to take ownership of their home turf Saturday by picking up litter.
Dadeville's Senior Beta Club, a national service organization, recently adopted a stretch of E South Street, including the campus's front entrance, as part of the state's Adopt-A-Mile program. As such, students resolve to keep it clean.
Five students and a teacher got to work early Saturday morning with hi-vis jackets and trash pickers lent by the Dadeville Beautification Board. Senior Beta president Cameron Brooks, a 12th-grader, approached the Dadeville City Council last month to announce their adoption of E South Street, and to "normalize and formalize" the club's relationship with the Dadeville Beautification Board as two groups with a common interest.
"I like you," councilwoman Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson said at the meeting.
Beta Club, an academic honors program, "is about community service," club sponsor and science teacher Renatta Rives said. Students must log a certain number of service hours to be recognized as members at graduation, which they do with projects like Saturday's litter pick-up and the cleaning of Tiger Stadium after home games.
"That saves the school $200 a home game in clean-up fees," Rives said.
It also has intrinsic rewards, according to its members. Remarking on the pile of garbage accumulated just from a short turn around the block, "A lot more people could benefit, especially from an early age, from learning how to be more environmentally conscious," Sean Whitley said. "From a very young age people should be taught that — as well as the impact that they can have on nature."