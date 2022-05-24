The Dadeville-based band Blackberry Breeze will officially celebrate ten years on the stage with a special performance Sunday, May 29, at Copper’s Grill at Stillwaters in Lake Martin.
Armed with a handful of tunes and big dreams, Blackberry Breeze was born out of a Dadeville garage in 2012. The band features all Lake Martin natives, and the group got their start playing local shows, but the band’s appeal has quickly grown and soon they now entertain fans at venues across the southeast United States.
Founding band member Trey Foshee describes the band as a melting pot of influences from pop and metal to soft rock and country. Now considered by many as one of the best cover bands in the state of Alabama, Foshee added that the band will be hosting a Memorial Day Weekend bash as a way of thanking the local community for their decade-long support.
“From the business side of booking shows and travel to working with clients and scheduling practices, behind-the-scenes playing in a band is a ton of hard work,” Foshee said. “The reward of getting to play our music to our fans makes it all worth it, and it goes a long way to have a solid support system of family and friends to come home to.”
In addition to Dadeville-native Foshee, bassist Paul Blankenship and drummer Jake Rodgers both hail from Alexander City.
The band members explained that they strive to be the go-to band for college parties, weddings and corporate events, and that they feel Blackberry Breeze has become known for its high energy, entertaining shows and for leaving music fans of all ages with feelings of love, excitement and inclusion.
Over the past ten years, the band has shared the stage with notable bands including Sound Culture, Rhythm Earth, Trent in the Trees, Collie Buddz and The Swinging Medallions. They released an EP “A Spaceship to the Moon” in December 2016 and singles “Sweet Mary,” “See You Soon” and “Champagne for Breakfast.”
The band will now return to their Dadeville roots on May 29 for a special performance featuring multiple guest artists.The concert is expected to last from 7-11 p.m.The event is open to the community and free of charge.