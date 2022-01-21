The City of Dadeville received $500,000 for the demolition of 18 derelict buildings, part of an $18.2 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) round awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey Thursday.
Dadeville applied for the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development funding in August, part of an ongoing effort to go out with the old and in with the new. It was the town's third shot at the federal grant, disbursed to competing municipalities across the state by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
In addition to the demolitions, the grant will help pay for paving on Freeman Drive, where the town's public housing development is located.
"We're just glad to get it is all," Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman said. "We hope in the near future we can get some more funding to get our city looking good, and maybe attract more businesses and more residents around Dadeville."
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dadeville has gained more than a dozen new businesses thanks in part to the Lake Martin property boom, and dilapidated buildings have been a frequent source of ire at city council meetings. Last year, the city and county when in on the purchase of one of those houses, located at 115 South Broadnax Street, in order to demolish it and replace it with more parking.
While the next 18 – mostly residential structures – have already been identified, the list has yet to be made official and released to the public. "The property owners will have to be vetted and notified first," said city clerk Debbie Minor, who joined the mayor in Montgomery Thursday for a photo op with Ivey and ADECA director Kenneth Boswell.
Goodman will present the grant to the city council at their next meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 25.
The CDBG program in Alabama is awarded annually on a competitive basis in several categories: small city (population 2,999 or less), large city (population 3,000 or more), county and community enhancement. Additionally, planning grants are awarded to help local governments examine and address needs.
In the Lake Martin area, $300,000 was awarded to Goodwater for the demolition of four dilapidated commercial buildings, according to the governor's office, as well as $300,000 to Eclectic for a new playground, fitness center and other amenities. Alexander City received a half a million for the replacement of antiquated pipes near First United Methodist Church, the site of a fire by lightning strike last year which put strain on the old water system.
"We look forward to seeing the positive impacts that these projects have on the quality of life for residents of these communities," Boswell said.