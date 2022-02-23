The City of Dadeville is expected to get an answer this week on how much it owes for the courthouse square renovation project.
On Tuesday, city attorney Robin Reynolds said he would be meeting with the Alabama Department of Transportation and the construction contractor to get the billing dispute resolved once and for all.
"I've insisted on it, I've pushed it and we're going to get some kind of resolution this week," Reynolds said. "This has gone on way too long and it's time for us — for the city — to know what the bill's going to be. You can't do anything else because you're waiting to find out what it costs."
Renovation of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse square, originally slated to cost $1.45 million, began in 2019 and was finished about a year later. But according to the contractor, Gillespie Construction, some of the work demanded by the city's hired engineering firm fell outside that original contract, therefore, they're owed more.
In November, the city council went into executive session to discuss potential litigation; according to Reynolds, Gillespie was threatening to sue. Reynolds did not confirm with The Outlook the amount of money in dispute, but said it could be "substantial."
The potential liability has left some city councilmembers uneasy about spending money. In December, the council voted 3-2 on the purchase of land for a fire substation, something the fire chief had insisted on for safety reasons. Councilmen Tony Wolfe and Darryl Heard cast the two nay votes.
"Not until we get the courthouse square paid for," Wolfe said at the time.