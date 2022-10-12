Dadeville’s city government has hired new legal counsel.
City council members have selected Chad Harrison to serve as city attorney. Harrison will replace Robin Reynolds, who has announced he is leaving the position after 14 years.
Harrsion presided as the city’s official legal counsel Tuesday during a regularly scheduled council meeting, expressing that he is excited about returning to his birthplace and helping his community in this capacity.
“I appreciate you all bringing me on. My hometown is Dadeville and I am excited to see Dadeville prosper,” he said during an address to city leaders.
Harrison was sworn in on September 27 following Reynolds being asked to recommend a successor.
“I was asked to make a recommendation of who should represent the mayor and council as the city attorney, and I talked to Chad Harrison about this,” Reynolds said. “I think he would make an outstanding city attorney.”
Harrison is a graduate of Dadeville High School and is a teaching pastor at the Lake Community Church.
