A hometown makeover could be on the horizon for Dadeville. City residents, Dadeville Beautification Board and Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce are applying to be featured on Home and Garden Television’s “Home Town Takeover.”
“We need to bring tourism in and get people here and help our city,” Dadeville resident April Holdridge said. “We want a nice place to call home.”
“Home Town Takeover” is a new show that will star Ben and Erin Napier, who will help revitalize cities and towns with populations of less than 40,000 people. The show is looking for homes with great architecture and “a main street that needs a facelift.”
Holdridge learned about the television show on Facebook. Dadeville resident Joyce Smith asked Holdridge to apply, she agreed.
Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith and Pennington Park owners Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner all connected with Holdridge to help with the application. The group is producing a video showcasing downtown and Smith walking around the city and talking to business owners.
The video includes a Dadeville Elementary pep rally, the chamber of commerce members talking to Smith and beautification board at the city’s gazebo waving.
“We want them to see Dadeville works good together and there’s a lot of people here who are willing to put the work in,” Holdridge said. “We just need the means to do it.”
One of the application requirements is a video of Main Street, so courthouse square is showcased because that’s the closest thing to a main street for Dadeville. Kurt Pfitzner hopes the square will pique the show producers interest and help the city be chosen. Holdridge said the group is trying to shoot angles of the square to include all of it.
Holdridge said renovating downtown would only add to the courthouse square project, which is currently in the works.
“We have a lot of money going into that project,” Holdridge said. “This would just put the icing on the cake.”
Leigh Pfitzner said the courthouse square businesses are trying to help Dadeville progress.
“When we saw what (Holdridge was) proposing we were like, ‘We could sure use help with all of these projects to (do),’” Pfitzner said. “If nothing else, (we could) maybe put awnings on the fronts of all the buildings. It’s the whole spirit of Dadeville right now.”
The group hopes the show will help turn the park near the elementary school into a dog park, add benches to Keebler Park, fix up the Miller Hotel, two Tudor style houses in the city and empty downtown businesses and renovate Horizon Realty’s new building.
“Anything they’re willing to take charge of we would love the help,” Holdridge said.
The group started its video application Wednesday and is hoping to finish it Monday. It is due Feb. 7.
There are many projects that could be done by the show’s hosts if Dadeville is chosen, so Kurt Pfitzner wants to get community input if it comes to fruition.
“We’re going to let the town decide (what they want),” Pfitzner said. “I don’t believe that we’re tied to what we’re showing.”
The group will try to complete these projects even if it doesn’t get picked and the video will be used for city promotion, Holdridge said.
“It’s a win-win for us,” Holdridge said. “The biggest hope is for the community to be able to come together and work together and make whatever improvements we can with the city. Get Dadeville on the map is what we’re hoping.”