After mulling through several plans and contingency options, Dadeville High School has finally set on a plan for graduation, which will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 21.
“The state superintendent (Dr. Eric Mackey) opened things up (to do a full graduation) on Friday night,” Dadeville principal Chris Hand said. “We were thinking of something different and we had a lot of different plans we were talking about. But when he did that on Friday, we definitely wanted to have a more traditional graduation ceremony and recognize everybody at the same time.”
Dadeville’s graduation, as usual, will take place in Tiger Stadium on the football field and all the graduates will be present — although they will be socially distant. Hand said tickets are also limited to just four per graduate to be distributed as he or she sees fit.
To maintain social distancing in the crowd, Hand said administration will mark off spots for people to sit and only every other row of the stadium seating will be used.
Although it’ll take some careful organization, Hand said it is important to honor the graduates and give them some sense of normalcy in a year that was anything but.
“This is what we have always done and it seems to hold very important significance,” Hand said. “It really means a lot to them.”