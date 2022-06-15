Dadeville Animal Clinic held an open house and Freedom Celebration Friday, June 10, with food, raffles and live music. 

Veterinarian Dr. Lisa Plaisance described the afternoon as a joyous occasion, and a time for the community to tour the clinic’s facilities and to meet staff.   

Plaisance has called Dadeville home since 2004 shortly after graduating from Auburn University, where she received both her undergraduate degree in Animal and Dairy Science and her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. 

“I have really gotten to know a lot of people here and come to love this community. I just feel blessed to get to work here,” she said.  

Plaisance initially began her career in Columbia, Tennessee, spending a year as a mixed animal practitioner before moving to Dadeville in 2004 where she has resided ever since. 

Alabama has a special place in Plaisance’s heart as she grew up on a small family farm in Wedowee. 

Now a married mother of four children, Plaisance has dedicated the last 19 years to veterinary medicine, managing an animal clinic with a staff of 12 people. Plaisance primarily provides care for pets such as cats and dogs. 

Last week, many Dadeville residents had an opportunity to get a glimpse of Plaisance’s work, with over 100 people attending the open house. 

“We were very pleased with our turnout and didn’t really know what to expect, but were super excited with the community supporting us, with many trickling in throughout the day,” Plaisance said. 

During the festivities, guests enjoyed grilled hot dogs and burgers, games such as cornhole, and live music from the band Blackberry Breeze.

The open house was initially scheduled for early 2020 when the animal clinic first moved into the facility, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandmeic. 

Given the pandemic has overall slowed, Plaisance thought this summer was the best time to finally host the open house and debut the clinic’s new facilities.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

