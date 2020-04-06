To help battle the spread of the coronavirus, the Alexander City City Council unanimously approved a curfew until the COVID-19 crisis was deemed over.
The 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew goes into effect tonight and exempts essential businesses and operations and certain employees employed by those organizations. Essential employees who need to be out during that time must cary an identification card or letter of employment.
The Alexander City Police Department posted on its Facebook page more details about the curfew Monday night.
According to the Facebook post, It is in effect seven day a week and applies to all pedestrians, vehicle traffic and social gatherings within Alexander City limits. Violation of the curfew will be a Class C misdemeanor with fines ranging from $50 to $500. For juveniles who are found in violation of the curfew, the citation will be given to their parents or guardians.
"I have spoken in the past weeks that the virus is for real but for some reason it is not being treated in that manner," ACPD chief Jay Turner posted on Facebook. "As a community we need to adhere to what is being asked of us. Everything associated with the virus changes daily, we will do our best to protect the safety of all our citizens. Let's work together and get past this with limited interaction."