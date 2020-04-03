With the stay-at-home order from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey set to begin at 5 p.m. today, Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith has put in place a curfew for public safety.
The curfew is from 10 p.m to 5 a.m. each night and is meant to help keep gatherings from happening. Smith said there are few exceptions to it.
“Exceptions are for essential workers as defined by the governor’s order,” Smith said. “Qualified essential business should issue letters to appropriate employees listing the status.”
Smith said he believes everyone should follow the governor’s recommendations to get through this crisis.
“These are trying times,” Smith said. “We will get through this. This too shall pass. Something good will come of this.”