Children of different races played together on the lawn of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville on Tuesday afternoon.
But this wasn’t just any average playdate. The children were alongside their parents, family and friends as the group protested to bring light to racism amid an unrest nation.
Children came along to learn about the injustices of the world and the untimely death of George Floyd in Minneapolis more than a week ago.
Five-year-old Justice Caldwell of Dadeville created her own poster for the occasion, something her mother Jasmine Price wanted Caldwell to see for herself and to learn.
“I just want her to know everyone is important,” Price said. “I don’t want her to see color. I want her to love everybody.”
And that’s what Justice did.
She played games of tag, red light-green light and hide and seek while sharing water and snacks with children of other races.
It was a sight to behold for Alexander City resident Arlean Wyckoff who learned of the peaceful protest online. She was proud to see a younger generation start to take over the torch she and others have carried for the black community for years.
“There are a lot of young people here,” Wyckoff said. “It’s never too young for them to come out and learn about this.”
The peaceful protestors gathered on the sidewalks surrounding the courthouse as lyrics from “Lean on Me” could be heard as the protestors sang to each other. Chants included “I am more than my color;” “What do you see when you see me?” “Enough is enough;” “Change starts with you, what are you going to do?” “Let’s stand together;” and “I can’t breathe.”
Some drivers honked their horns waving and getting waves back.
It all was an effort to bring attention to the fact they were not OK with the treatment of Floyd. It was also to start a dialog about racism across the country to bring about change.
The protest was started on whim Monday and according to co-organizer Raven Tolbert has grown.
“It started with just one person (Monday),” Tolbert said. “It grew to about a dozen (Monday) night.”
Tolbert is no stranger to Dadeville. She is part of the Dadeville Class of 2016 and took to social media to say she would be at it again Tuesday.
“I posted it on Facebook (Tuesday) morning,” Tolbert said. “I made a couple of posts and shares thinking we would have a few more come out than (Monday).”
More than 60 showed up Tuesday to calmly express their opinions and Tolbert couldn’t be happier.
“It’s good to see everyone coming together — black, white,” Tolbert said. “It brings tears to my eyes.”