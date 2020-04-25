Most people associate crop dusters with row crops of the Midwest.
The powerful planes can be seen flying low leaving behind fertilizer and other nutrients for crops.
This week four planes took to the skies of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties for an operation of a different sort.
Jason Sessions is akin to a NASCAR driver on the short track but in the skies. He pilots an Air Tractor 802. Friday it was loaded with urea, a nitrogen fertilizer.
There are a few row crops in the area but Sessions’ target is slightly different — pine trees for a timber company. Like many traveling agriculture operations it will be a while before he and the rest of the Rice Flying Service team will get home to Corning, Arkansas.
“We might get home sometime in May,” Sessions said.
Friday’s load went pretty fast, some 50,000 pounds of fertilizer an hour was lifted from the runaway at Thomas C. Russell Field and carried 10 minutes away. The instruments allow Sessions to quickly line up, drop down to the treetops and away it goes for a few seconds before an acrobatic turn pulling a couple Gs into the seat with a wing tip pointed down to the ground. Quickly Sessions lines up another pass and another.
The plane Sessions flies can fly about 10 feet off the ground at speeds up to 150 mph. GPS is used to line up the passes.
After the 4,500 pounds of fertilizer has left the plane, Sessions returns to Thomas C. Russell Field for a refill never stopping the large turbine engine that pulls the plane through the sky. In fact it might take longer to keep the planes supplied with fertilizer. Trucks carrying 50,000 pounds at a time are making runs to Decatur to get the bulk urea.
“It is at least a six hour turnaround for them,” Sessions said. “We are running several and have extra trailers.”
While the four planes might be a little slow for their engine sizes, they make up for it hauling.
“Our goal is 400,000 pounds a day,” Sessions said. “We do that, we have had a good day.”