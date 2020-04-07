As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact lives, jobs and the health of community members, Lake Martin Area United Way created the Community Crisis Fund to directly assist anyone struggling as a result.
Donations to the fund will help qualified individuals in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties who have been impacted in terms of paying rent, mortgage or utilities and needing food or medications.
“Last week I was on a phone call with all the directors of United Ways in Alabama and Alabama Power Foundation donated $1 million to be disbursed among each of us based on population,” local United Way executive director Sharon Fuller said. “This really was what originated the need for the fund. (Alabama Power) felt out of all the organizations and agencies United Way was the one who handles disasters and knows how to deal with them, set up funds and work with people. And accountability — that was highest honor that these big companies recognized.”
Any tax-deductible donation to the Community Crisis Fund will be used through the Human Assistance Fund to provide food, shelter, utility assistance and medications and remaining funds will be given to the Nonprofit Sustainability Fund.
“A couple weeks into this thing and families are really starting to struggle,” Fuller said. “People need to understand that if you’ve lost your job and have no money, there is no gas to get to the schools for the feeding programs, for example. These stories are just now starting to come in as far as where to get help.”
The most important part of this program is for people to use the 2-1-1 initiative to get the help they need.
“A lot of my big funds are going to be based on the number of calls through 211,” Fuller said. “They keep a record of that. That’s the blessing of 211. Any time I get a new resource, I update our database so we have the latest on file.”
The other side of the fund is to help United Way’s agencies that will lose money raised from fundraisers they had to cancel.
“We all applied for (Small Business Administration) loans and hopefully we’ll get some money to offset that,” Fuller said. “If there’s money left from the Community Crisis Fund it will go to the agencies through a grant process. One-hundred percent of this money will be disbursed.”
The funds will be separate from the United Way’s capital campaign funds, which have already been allocated to its agencies.
“There will be no overlap with the funds,” Fuller said. “I need to encourage people to continue giving to the campaign if they pledged because that money is needed for the agencies to continue to function.”
Those agencies have even stepped up to help for the crisis fund, as Fuller said Camp Fire Alexander City donated money made at the organization’s recent fashion show. She said Salvation Army has also been helpful by assisting Meals on Wheels ensuring elderly and shut-in residents are fed. The Tri-County Children’s Advocacy center has gotten involved by volunteering to get food to children who can’t get to the school feeding programs.
“It’s just amazing how all of our agencies are working together,” Fuller said.
Fuller said when there is any sort of crisis the Lake Martin community always steps up to help.
“Our community is working hard and really coming together through this,” Fuller said. “Donating to United Way is something you can feel good about because you know the money is accountable for. This money in the crisis fund is something so many people are needing right now.”
United Way is also accepting non-perishable foods to help families in and collections boxes are located at Winn-Dixie, Renfroe’s and Piggly Wiggly in both Alex City and New Site.
— Santana Wood contributed to this story.
Donations can be made online at lakemartinareaunitedway.org or checks payable to Lake Martin Area United Way and mailed to Lake Martin Area United Way / Community Crisis Fund P.O. Box 876 Alexander City AL 35011. In the memo line designate community crisis fund.