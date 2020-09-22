An out-of-town roofing contractor will not have to serve jail time for dumping shingles across Tallapoosa County if he follows his guilty plea agreement.
But he will have to pay a hefty fine and perform community service with his crew.
Joseph Guzman pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of criminal littering before Tallapoosa County District Court Judge Kim Taylor for his part in dumping shingles across northern Tallapoosa County.
Guzman was sought after he dumped asphalt shingles on Highway 22 near Hillabee Creek, on Daniel Road, Saxton Road and Highway 49 following roof repairs in the Alexander City area following the April 19 storm.
Tallapoosa County District 2 commissioner John McKelvey was responsible for part of the cleanup and Tallapoosa County District 3 will receive $2,500 in restitution from Guzman.
Guzman will also pay $2,000 in fines and serve 360 days of probation.
Guzman posted a $4,000 cash bond to be released from jail following his arrest in July. Guzman forfeited the bond leaving $500 to pay. To avoid jail time, Guzman must pay the remaining $500 by Friday or serve 180 days in the Tallapoosa County Jail.
But Taylor didn’t stop with fines and restitution. Guzman and his roofing crew will have to return to Tallapoosa County for 16 hours of community service in District 3. McKelvey already has something in mind for community service.
“I’ve got a pile of trash in the Jacksons Gap for them to pick up,” McKelvey said. “We lost the work release from the prison system who was picking up back in March.”
Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson has long been a proponent of anti-littering campaigns and is pleased with the outcome.
“It’s the first time I heard of when illegal dumping was prosecuted and penalties levied,” Thompson said. “I think it is a great deterrent to dumping for those who might be thinking about it.”
Thompson said another program in Tallapoosa County provides a great deterrent to illegal dumping while giving the opportunity to dispose of unwanted items legally.
“Once we got over the initial hump with Throw Away Days, it has been a great deterrent,” Thompson said. “Hopefully this will be too.”
McKelvey said in his nearly 30 years of law enforcement, this will be a landmark case for law enforcement, prosecutors and judges to follow going forward to help deter littering and illegal dumping.
“I think it will be an eyeopener for some,” McKelvey said. “He not only paid a fine, paid restitution; he went to jail at his arrest and will have to pick up someone else’s trash too.”