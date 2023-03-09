Tuesday, the Sylacauga Police Department received a call regarding shots fired in the area of Drew Court Housing Complex. Upon arrival, units located a juvenile male who sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Investigators say the victim is a juvenile and is not being identified at this time. The victim was a student in the Coosa County School System.
Investigators say the incident did not occur on school property; however, the shooting did occur after school had been dismissed and school buses were in the area of the fatal shooting. School officials were notified by police for safety precautions, and as a result, all school-related afternoon activities were suspended at the time of the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional details are available for release at this time.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect responsible for this homicide.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward. If you need to remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers.
A criminal charge is an accusation. The defendant is assumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
