Larry Hawthorne, affectionately known to all as Mr. Larry, never skipped a beat in his routine. When he and his wife Georgia moved to Lake Martin in 2000, they established a schedule to eat at the same Dadeville restaurants at the exact time every day, every week.
When Georgia had to enter an assisted living facility, Mr. Larry went there and ate every breakfast, lunch and dinner with her — right on schedule.
After she died, Mr. Larry continued the routine rotating his meals at Judy’s (now Table 34), Niffer’s, Poplar Dawgs and Copper’s Grill and built lifelong friends along the way.
“He was so routine that he would go to each restaurant on particular nights and would not vary,” close friend Michael Langston said. “It didn’t matter what it was. He drank the same amount of beers in each place. I’ve probably eaten at least one meal a day with him for the last decade.”
Langston shared a story about a new server at one of the restaurants since Mr. Larry never ordered off a menu and this new guy didn’t know the custom.
“One time, this guy told Mr. Larry, ‘That’s not on the menu,’” Langston said. “Mr. Larry said, ‘I know. That’s why I ordered it.’”
Eventually everyone came to know the routine and had a Miller Lite waiting in his specific seat upon his arrival. The restaurant employees and the regular crew that frequented the locations became his second family.
“When things happened, such as the people who have died over the past year, it hurt him just as much as it hurt anyone,” Langston said. “You would think he’d known these people his entire life. He was very emotional about this kind of stuff.”
Langston, along with a select crew, began to go wherever Mr. Larry went in his meal rotations.
Mr. Larry kept up with everyone’s life on Facebook and always wanted to know what was going on. He truly became invested in the lives he touched.
“He always gave money to people (at the restaurants) that got married,” Langston said. “He truly cared about everyone.”
Fred Faulkenberry met Mr. Larry in 2015 and quickly learned he was a creature of habit. Faulkenberry ate lunch with Mr. Larry at least two or three times a week before he began traveling more after meeting girlfriend Pam Rodgers.
“If you ate lunch with him, you needed to be prepared for a long lunch,” Faulkenberry said. “He had three beers at lunch and drank them slowly. By the time he was ready to go, I had about all the iced tea I could handle.”
Faulkenberry described Mr. Larry as a lonely guy, in the kindest way.
“He wanted to be where people he knew were,” Faulkenberry said. “I never knew his wife — she had passed before I got here — but he was certainly lonely without her.”
Rodgers got to know Mr. Larry as well and the two shared a love of architecture.
“I loved getting to know him through Fred when I would come visit and maybe the thing that stands out for me is he was always a gentleman and he was a lot of fun to talk with, particularly anything relating to architecture,” Rodgers said. “I talked with him about my Japanese-style house in Athens with landscaping and all. He was really interested and took time to look at the pictures. That was one of my main memories. He was just a good listener.”
Faulkenberry agreed and said Mr. Larry was one of the most interesting, educated people he had ever met.
“It was a lot of fun knowing him and spending time with him,” Faulkenberry said. “We had good times and good conversations.”
Mr. Larry was loved by all and only frustrated people at one certain time each evening, Langston joked.
“He always watched ‘Wheel of Fortune,’” he said. “The world could be ending on one channel but when it was time, you were gonna watch ‘Wheel of Fortune.’”
Poignantly enough, the day he died, the bartender at Table 34 lit a candle in Mr. Larry’s seat, placed a Miller Lite and a light snack in his honor and tuned in to “Wheel of Fortune.”
“The first question that came up (on ‘Wheel of Fortune’) on the day he died was about the song ‘Georgia on My Mind,’” Langston said.
And Mr. Larry loved nothing more than his wife Georgia.
“They are my favorite couple of all time,” Jennifer Hudak said. “When Georgia and Larry would have date nights at the different restaurants, I would always see them and stare. They were the cutest couple and sat there like the world was not even out there. It was just the two of them looking into each other’s eyes.”
Hudak lives in Chicago now but her parents lived at Lake Martin for 25 years. Her mom finally introduced her to Mr. Larry and Ms. Georgia.
“So after a couple years of stalking them I actually became good friends with them,” Hudak said. “I’m sad Mr. Larry passed but I’m so happy for him he gets to be with his Georgia again.”
Hudak was part of Mr. Larry’s restaurant crew, especially at Judy’s Stagecoach — before it became Table 34 — and Poplar Dawgs.
Poplar Dawgs owner, known to all as “Dawg,” became one of Mr. Larry’s best friends. It was the first place Mr. Larry and Ms. Georgia went on a regular basis at Lake Martin. When Dawg died earlier this year, Langston assumed the role.
“Once Mr. Larry met someone, he knew you and you were his friend,” Langston said. “Me and Dawg were probably his best two friends. If anyone was his best friend it was Dawg. I just happened to take his place.”
When Mr. Larry had a stroke, Langston was in the hospital when he got the call.
“I checked myself out and went to pick him up and carried him to the (emergency room),” Langston said. “When he had the second one, we had to call his son Jeff and he moved him back to Nebraska.”
That was last year when Mr. Larry had to make the tough decision to leave his lake family and accept help from his real one. Unfortunately that is also where Mr. Larry died Tuesday but he always wanted to die at Lake Martin.
While Mr. Larry was in Nebraska, Langston stayed in constant contact with him, sending updates on his condition to his restaurant crew and always reporting back he said hello and how much he missed everyone.
“The last time we spoke, he said to tell everyone, ‘He truly valued the time he got to spend with all of his Lake Martin friends and sends his love,’” Langston said.
Many people never knew Mr. Larry’s previous life. He was a renowned architect of universities and hospitals with notable projects such as the University in Dubai. He also donated his time to design all the hospitals in Memphis for Danny Thomas, founder of St. Jude’s. Mr. Larry and Thomas met in the 1950s and did all his work for him pro bono.
“He used to own Hawthorne Industries in Nebraska; he had leer jets and went all across the world and he drove racecars early in his life,” Langston said.
He was given the nickname “Hawk” during his racing career but no one at Lake Martin knows the background of it.
Mr. Larry and Ms. Georgia retired in the ’90s and bought a houseboat where they traveled up and down the Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi rivers.
When he was introduced to Lake Martin, he chose a point lot in the Longleaf subdivision and built a home in 2000.
“Mr. Larry was big on family,” Haduk said. “You could tell from the way he talked about his kids and grandkids. I always joked he was my adopted grandfather — well, I would say father, so he didn’t feel so old. He was one of a kind.”
Faulkenberry agreed most of Mr. Larry’s conversations revolved around his grandkids.
As social as he was, Mr. Larry was very private. No one had ever really been to his house, especially after Georgia died, except for a woman who would clean it once a week.
“And there were only certain things he would let her clean,” Faulkenberry said. “He was a little eccentric.”
Since Mr. Larry did not want a service, flowers or donations in his memory, Langston and friends dedicated an island to the beloved couple with the help of Lake Martin Resource Association’s Adopt-an-Island program. A sign in Mr. Larry and Ms. Georgia’s memory is posted on what used to be Devil’s Backbone island.
“It was the closest one to his house,” Langston said.
On Nov. 7 during Renew our Rivers, Langston and friends will clean up this island as a way to honor the Hawthornes.
“I will tell you this, he wasn’t big on religion but he was a very spiritual person,” Langston said. “He believed in family first; Ms. Georgia was his wife bar none and then his social life, that was his thing.”