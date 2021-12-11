Tragically, the most wonderful time of year is often the deadliest.
Crash Facts, an annual report of the University of Alabama's Center for Advanced Public Safety and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), tallies the number of motor-vehicle fatalities around major holidays, when deadly crashes are more likely. In the past five years, an average of 11.8 fatalities occurred during the Christmas holiday period— about three days, depending on which weekday the holiday falls — in Alabama. An average of 10.4 Alabamians died in a crash around New Year's.
While Crash Facts does not break these fatalities down by cause, drunk driving is a factor, said Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama coordinator for ALDOT.
"Drivers can reverse the troubling trends we have with increased crashes during the holiday season by committing to always drive sober and making sure that everyone in their vehicle buckles up," Green said. "Wearing a seat belt is the best way to prevent a fatality if you are in a vehicle crash."
Alabama is among the 10 worst states nationwide for fatal car accidents on or around the holidays, according to a HelpAdvisor study of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) data from 2015 to 2019. Of the top 10 states, eight were southern, with Mississippi ranking first and Alabama ranking ninth.
Alabama also ranked ninth nationwide for the proportion of holiday crash fatalities that involved alcohol, with 38 percent involving a driver with a blood alcohol concentration level that exceeded the legal limit.
Last year, Tallapoosa County saw 665 motor-vehicle crashes and 11 fatalities over the course of 12 months, up from seven deaths in 2019, according to ALDOT data. Three of those 11 fatalities involved a drunk driver.
As a whole, motor-vehicle accidents declined 15.8 percent statewide and 7.4 percent countywide from 2019 to 2020 as Alabamians spent less time on the road during the pandemic, however, accidents have been getting deadlier. Despite the major decline in crashes overall, fatal crashes increased by .24 percent.
However, fewer than one percent of car accidents end up being deadly, Crash Facts reports.Once again, impaired driving may be a factor, with the NHTSA reporting an increase in serious or fatal accidents involving alcohol, cannabinoid or opioid use during the pandemic.