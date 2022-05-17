The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall of 34,240 COVID-19 rapid test kits across Alabama and Georgia after the test kit company failed to provide the FDA with proper validation data.
The tests produced by Woodside Acquisitions have provided false positive and false negative test results, and did not pass through the proper FDA authorization, clearance or approval before being distributed to the public.
Customers and medical distributors in Alabama and Georgia who are still in possession of the two Woodside Acquisitions tests, the oral rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test kid and the Joysbio SARS-CoV-2 antigen rapid test kits, should immediately return all products to Woodside Acquisitions for a refund.
There have been zero reports of injury or death since the recall began on April 9, but use of the recalled product could result in adverse health consequences, according to Woodside Acquisitions. The recall is still ongoing with some tests not yet returned.
The COVID-19 rapid test uses a nasal swab to detect certain proteins, also known as antigens, that are found on the COVID-19 virus. If a patient has the antigens present in their nasal cavity, they test positive for the virus.
Tests for COVID-19 can be found in Tallapoosa County at the Tallapoosa County Health Department on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Appointments are not needed.
Tallapoosa County residents are testing positive at just under three percent each test with 15, 632 residents fully vaccinated as of May 16, 2022, according to the CDC.