With rising cases of COVID-19 in the area and higher acuity levels of those not vaccinated who have contracted COVID-19, Russell Medical is offering the COVID-19 at Saturday’s Alexander City Main Street Farmers Market.
The clinic comes as cases in Tallapoosa County and across the country are on the rise.
“The Delta variant is a major concern as it is currently the dominant strain in Alabama and the U.S.,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “It is highly contagious and carries 1,000 times more viral load than the original virus. Currently, 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Alabama are unvaccinated.”
Foy said the leadership of Russell Medical strongly endorses COVID-19 vaccinations for all individuals 12 years of age and older.
“Vaccination will decrease the spread of this serious disease,” Foy said. “We strongly encourage you to take care of your health and the health of others by getting the COVID-19 vaccine and by following all CDC recommendations including masking indoors.”
Staff with Russell Medical will be at the Farmer’s Market from 7 to 11 a.m. in the Broad Street Plaza.
“For us, we see the rise,” Russell Medical’s director of education, safety and accreditation Misty Anderson said. “We are comparing things to last year and early spring. It has not been a surprise for us but it is still wow, we are back here with the numbers quickly.”
But the recent spike is different from late spring when Russell Medical saw its intensive care unit almost filled with COVID-19 patients.
“After the January and February increase, we would only occasionally have inpatient COVID-19 patients. Now we are running about one to two patients.”
Most of the positive cases are of the Delta variant but those who have been vaccinated and coming down with the virus are not adding to the inpatient population at Russell Medical.
“We are busy; the hospital is back up and we are running,” Anderson said. “We are seeing more than just COVID-19 patients. We are staying busy all the way around.
“We see the positive outpatient patients through our ER and lab. We are seeing a much higher mix of those recovering at home than those requiring admission to the hospital.”
One of the reasons Russell Medical and other medical facilities are busy is the return to normal healthcare in addition to treating patients with COVID-19.
“For a while many stepped back and may not have gotten well checks done,” Anderson said. “They may not have gotten elective care or surgeries. Now we are seeing those patients return for those procedures. It has been pretty busy.”
Anderson said more COVID-19 patients are receiving monoclonal antibody infusion.
“The criteria for who can receive that is not as strict now,” Anderson said. “If anybody falls into a high risk they are encouraging the antibody infusion. That is a great treatment. It is one of the things we have to fight this.”
Anderson said wearing a mask, especially indoors around others and getting vaccinated are important.
“You just have to be careful, especially indoors around other people,” Anderson said. “You just have to wear the mask. Many of us are vaccinated, many are not. We want to encourage everyone to get vaccinated. It’s a personal choice and a personal responsibility.”
No matter if the number of positive cases continues to go up or starts to slide back down, Anderson said medical professionals will keep an eye out to be prepared.
“We watch it and always want to be prepared,” Anderson said. “We know we are not completely over it yet. We want to make sure we provide the best care possible and that means being prepared constantly, being aware and ready to make any kind of changes that are needed.”