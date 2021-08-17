A Russell Medical obstetrician said there is plenty of evidence to support its safe to give pregnant mothers the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Brian Dix has recommended soon-to-be mothers to get the shot.
“I’m getting a lot of women vaccinated,” Dix said. “I have seen several patients who are pregnant to get vaccinated. I think we have been an early adopter of getting people to do it. It was really nice for (The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) ACOG to come out and say if a woman wants to get it, let's not create a barrier to getting vaccinated.”
Dix said the evidence the vaccine is safe is also there beyond his practice.
“You had to record all this information through V-Safe,” Dix said. “There are 147,000 pregnant women in that now. They haven’t found any complications.”
Dix said about 20% of the cases have been reviewed but he doesn’t see any issues in stopping pregnant women from getting the vaccine. Dix said he understands why some are hesitant about the vaccine.
“I think in general people are skeptical of the vaccine,” Dix said. “I think it is because of the way it was pushed through, but they have been working on these mRNA vaccines for years in terms of trying to create vaccines or any kind of medicines. I don’t think people should be skeptical about them. They have never had a chance to really utilize it.”
Dix said pregnant women have been getting vaccinated for other things for years.
“We do TDAP vaccines at 30 weeks,” Dix said. “Vaccinations during a pregnancy are not an abnormality. That is something we do on a regular basis.”
Dix said the TDAP vaccine helps prevent whooping cough.
“The antibodies pass through the placenta. The baby gets passive immunity. They don’t get that shot for like two or three months after delivery.”
Dix said a similar effect is happening with the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The babies actually have some antibodies which is really important,” Dix said. “I haven’t seen any infants really to have any issues with COVID-19 but it's an added bonus.”
There are some unvaccinated pregnant women who have given birth while COVID-19 positive. Dix said the babies are often fine. Other women have had complications before giving birth.
“One of my friends from residency came from Charleston, (S.C.) to talk to a group of physicians in Montgomery and he has a woman who didn’t want to get vaccinated,” Dix said. “She got COVID and they delivered the baby at 34 weeks. She is now on a ventilator. She is going to die.”
Dix said since he has started recommending the vaccine, no pregnant women have turned down his offer of the vaccine.
Dix said pregnant women need to be on the lookout for symptoms of COVID-19 so medical providers can begin treatment if needed.
“If you are developing a fever or having a hard time breathing, any of those signs or symptoms to go get tested,” Dix said. “If they are positive we tell them to quarantine and I have been getting my patients the monoclonal infusion. That is the recommendation for certain risk factors including pregnancy.”
Dix said the monoclonal antibody infusion works the same for those who are pregnant as it does for everyone else.
“All it is is antibodies produced by people who have already had it,” Dix said. “It is antibodies to basically attack the virus to help prevent severe symptoms. It has done really well.”
But Dix said the monoclonal antibody infusion works best if administered within the first seven days of contracting the virus.
“You jump on it early and limit the amount of virus you have in your body,” Dix said. “I’ve heard people say within two days they are feeling better. The more virus you have in you, the more your body reacts and that is when people almost get septic.”
Dix said the vaccine doesn’t present a risk to fertility.
“There is a protein in the placenta that they think will be attacked by the antibodies,” Dix said. “That has been disproven. The recommendation is if a woman wants to get vaccinated, they should. There is no reason for concern because of infertility.”
Dix said he highly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for almost everyone as there is evidence to prove it helps prevent contracting the virus and if someone does get it, helps prevent severe symptoms.
“I don’t see too many in the medical field getting sick now and most have been vaccinated,” Dix said. “I think it's safe. I have been encouraging people to get it. I don’t want people getting sick and dying. Think through the years, if we didn’t have vaccines, half of us would be dead. We wouldn’t be around.”