Once again the coronavirus is starting to fill the halls of Russell Medical.
While numbers of hospitalizations haven’t yet reached April highs, getting COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results back from reference labs is slowing treatment in some cases.
“There is a big delay in testing and we can’t do anything about it,” Russell Medical vice president of clinical services Sarah Beth Gettys said. “It is taking five to six days to get results back. Treatment for COVID-19 is different from COPD and asthma. It is a very frustrating experience because of testing. ”
The delay is a result of increased testing across the Southeast.
“The reference lab said they had a backlog of 12,000 tests,” Gettys said. “The last several days we get results in spurts. We might not get but one or two one day and then a lot. Patients get frustrated. They get swabbed and have to wait and wait. At the moment it is taking five to six days to get results. As soon as we get the results back, we are on the phone.”
Gettys said Russell Medical staff starts by calling the patients with positive COVID-19 results first then the negatives but said patients can get results faster by using Russell Medical’s patient portal.
“I helped call patients with results this week,” Gettys said. “I talked to one lady and could tell by her tone she already knew her result.”
Gettys said many of the staff at the hospital are fielding calls about the results and the best way to get them is through the medical records department.
“They can’t confirm a patient’s identity over the phone,” Gettys said. “They can’t give the results over the phone but they can help someone through setting up their patient portal.”
Gettys said the hospital is using Remdesivir and convalescent plasma to help treat the sickest of the COVID-19 patients but the testing delay means those treatments sometimes have to wait on a test result.
Staff are having to use more personal protective equipment (PPE) because they are having to don the extra PPE to treat patients until test results are back.
As of Friday, Russell Medical had seven patients admitted for medical care waiting on test results and its six intensive care beds were full. In April, Russell Medical was able to stand up eight more ICU beds but hasn’t yet needed to.
The trend mirrors what is happening across the state. The Alabama Hospital Association said Thursday there were only 225 ICU beds available in the state or 14% of all ICU beds. The past three days have had the lowest availability of beds Alabama has ever experienced.
Before the Memorial Day holiday, the average daily number of COVID hospitalizations for Alabama was 50. Two weeks later it jumped to 605 patients hospitalized across the state. One week later, there were 658 hospitalized. Last week, it rose again to 758. Thursday there were 1,110 patients hospitalized in Alabama with COVID-19.
The coronavirus is finding its way into more of the population.
“Locally we are seeing our numbers go up,” Gettys said. “In April during the first part of the pandemic, we were mainly seeing older patients. We are seeing younger patients now. Some are in their 20s and 30s.”
Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said, “The volume in the emergency department is going up.”
Officials with Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) have told state medical providers more cases of COVID-19 are possible in the near future.
“We have been warned the next two weeks we will see the effects of the next two weeks,” Gettys said. “It will be because of Fourth of July activities.”
Gettys said patients testing positive for COVID-19 have experienced symptoms falling into two categories. Both mostly run a temperature over 101 degrees but one has more respiratory symptoms with a dry cough and shortness of breath and the other involves gastrointestinal distress with abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
ADPH reports cases as individuals who have or had COVID-19.
“A person can test positive multiple times, but it is reported as one case,” Gettys said. “The cases reported are the bodies that have tested positive. ADPH keeps up with the positive tests but doesn’t add it to the case total if they have already been reported as positive.”
Friday Tallapoosa County had 625 of the 49,892 cases from Alabama and 82 of the state’s 15,120 cases in the last two weeks.
Gettys said antigen tests results are not counted in the ADPH numbers because of guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but that could change in the future.
Precautions still needed
Despite Tallapoosa County’s positive cases increasing 13% in the last two weeks, officials believe some in the public aren’t taking the virus seriously.
“We are calling it COVID fatigue,” Gettys said. “People are tired of wearing a mask; they are tired of postponing stuff. They are letting their guard down.”
Those who are awaiting test results at home should quarantine themselves even before results come back.
“When you get tested, you need to isolate yourself at least until the results come back,” Gettys said. “If you were concerned enough to go stand in line and get tested, you need to go home and wait on the test results. If you were concerned enough about getting tested, remember your co-workers and friends and isolate.”
Public schools are scheduled to start next month. With many parents considering taking advantage of sending their children to school, Gettys said students need to be reminded they still need to take precautions of not sharing sodas and food, frequent handwashing, social distancing as much as possible and wearing masks.
These are the same precautions recommended for anyone going about their lives outside of their home and family pod.
“The masks help prevent the spread of droplets,” Gettys said. “When we go out to the store especially, you have got to wear a mask.”
As a registered nurse, Gettys has helped treat patients through several flu epidemics and saw patients with the rotavirus but said the coronavirus is different and deserves even more attention.
“This stuff is contagious,” Gettys said. “It’s not a hoax. It’s very real. This is some wicked stuff. People are still dying from this. We can’t stop it.”