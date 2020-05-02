Nursing home residents are some of the most loved people in the state but just because they are loved doesn’t mean they get top priority for COVID-19 testing.
Alabama Nursing Home Association’s John Matson said nursing homes are highly regulated to help ensure the care of the residents, but the coronavirus presented challenges beyond the control of nursing homes.
“Nursing homes have never faced anything like this in their existence,” Matson said. “It’s unprecedented.”
As the coronavirus came into the United States, Matson said it because evident nursing homes were categorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“The one problem we have consistently faced during this pandemic is access to testing,” Matson said. “The CDC had three levels for testing; for some reason, they listed nursing home residents at priority level two. It affects our ability to acquire test kits and it affects the processing of those at the lab.”
For Matson and others, the category goes against what they learned quickly about COVID-19. “From the very beginning we have all been told that people who are elderly or people who have multiple diagnoses are those at most risk for COVID-19,” Matson said. “That’s what made no sense to us. Why are those not made a priority for testing? Elderly and those with medical issues fit the nursing home bill. From the beginning, we did not receive the priority we needed.”
The issue of testing has led to nursing homes struggling to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We can only treat what we know,” Matson said. “It’s much better if we know what we are facing than when we are having to guess because we can’t get access to tests.”
The CDC has improved the priority for testing in nursing home but there are still issues.
“Recently the CDC advised its recommendations to give a little more priority to symptomatic nursing residents but that is still not helping us in the all-important asymptomatic carriers,” Matson said. “We do find as we test, individuals that will not exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19 yet test positive. That is why we believe it is so very important that nursing homes are able to access tests for everyone as they need it.”
Most people think education and hospitals are high up on the list of regulations.
“Nursing homes are the third most regulated industry behind nuclear power and airlines,” Matson said. “Every nursing home in Alabama is inspected by the Alabama Department of Public Health. A team goes in that nursing home and goes over everything that takes place at that nursing home for the prior year.”
The number of inspections is unheard of in other industries.
“No other healthcare provider is inspected with as much frequency and detail as nursing homes,” Matson said. “We think that is a good thing because we are caring for Alabama’s most treasured.”
But Matson said employees doing just that at nursing homes also haven’t been a priority during the spread of COVID-19.
“Nursing home employees have often been overlooked during this pandemic,” Matson said. “Focus has been placed on other sectors. Our association is proud to count the state veterans homes as members of the association. They are long-term members. Their staff is actively involved in our association in leadership.”
Matson said there are 231 nursing homes in Alabama with usually about 24,500 residents them and another 31,000 staff. Thousands more are included in assisted living, which falls under the long-term care category.
Given how contagious COVID-19 is, Matson believes the nursing homes have done a good job but is worried cases in nursing homes will likely increase in the coming weeks.
“Based on what we have seen in other states, nursing homes seem to peak about two weeks after the general population peaks,” Matson said. “We fully expect the cases in nursing homes to rise partly because we were delayed in receiving tests for nursing homes at the beginning and also because we are caring for people that are so vulnerable to COVID-19. We expect those numbers to continue to rise for a while longer before they abate.”