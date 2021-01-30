Healthcare providers in Tallapoosa County are unsure where last Friday’s 457 new COVID-19 cases came from but say they have been following reporting procedures consistently.
Healthcare entities such as Russell Medical and East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) are required to report new positive cases to the Alabama Department of Public. Long-term care facilities must also report their positives to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Russell Medical’s director of education, safety and accreditation Misty Anderson is in the middle of the reporting process. All COVID-19 positive testing results pass through her hands.
“Anytime we perform testing, the lab will automatically upload to the Alabama Department of Public Health all negatives and all positive results,” Anderson said. “For all positive results, we submit a report card on every positive here. In that report card, there are about 60 questions, demographic information, symptoms, history; it helps (ADPH) do some contact tracing.”
ADPH then audits the data comparing the ‘report card’ and the automatic uploads. Then the results are reported in the ADPH dashboard the next day. It is a process that has remained consistent.
It would make sense if the number of cases was overreported with each positive case reported twice. Anderson said they have seen corrections resulting in lower numbers for each day.
Internally Russell Medical keeps a daily tab of patients who test positive but had not previously. One positive patient is treated as one case regardless of how many times that patient tests positive.
“Since the beginning of this thing everything we have published is the number of cases given to ADPH and that came from Misty,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “There is a huge difference in what the lab reports out. You could have the same positive patient report 18 times. We count it as one.”
Foy said remaining consistent in Russell Medical’s reporting is necessary as Russell Medical makes decisions about its facility in the middle of the pandemic.
“It’s been good for us from an incident command standpoint because we can compare ourselves and we can look at the state dashboard and see if we are trending below the state average or are we above and where the spike is. What areas are those coming from? Those questions are helpful to know where the hotspots were earlier.”
EAMC public relations and marketing director John Atkinson said EAMC has been following the same procedure as Russell Medical in reporting COVID-19 testing.
“We report cases to ADPH constantly,” Atkinson said.
Brown’s Nursing & Rehabilitation has to report its positive cases twice.
“We are required to report to the CDC weekly how many positives we have among residents and staff,” Brown’s administrator Cecily Lee said. “The only time we report positive cases to ADPH from here is when someone tests positive here. If the positive is at the lab, they report it. If the positive test is at Russell Medical, they report it.”
The data collected by the CDC is published by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Lee said the home has to follow the recommendations of CMS to testing its staff and making decisions about visitors.
“ADPH may show Tallapoosa County as green, but CMS has us red,” Lee said. “The CMS data is about 10 days old but we still have to follow it. When it is red, staff will be tested twice per week.”
On Jan. 9 Benjamin Russell High Athletic Director Pam Robinson was forced to make a decision not to allow fans into basketball games beginning Jan. 11 to comply with ADPH and AHSAA guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We’ve been trying to follow the guidelines from the Alabama Public Health and Alabama High School Athletic Association all year long,” Robinson said Jan. 9. “Part of that is when your county moves into high risk areas. Friday, our county moved up. With that, we’re not supposed to have gatherings more than 20. Which any spectators put us over our limit.
ADPH added 457 cases last Friday in a data dump.
"The elevated number resulted from a backlog of test results from an entity within the county from Nov. 19 through Jan. 20," ADPH spokesperson Arrol Sheehan said in a statement last Friday.
Tallapoosa County had been averaging 15 to 20 new COVID-19 cases per day for the last two months until last week’s ADPH data dump. The dump represented an additional 7.5 cases in the past two months that were unaccounted for.
The new data could have changed the guidelines for decisions made by healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities and schools as they are required to follow the guidelines. It might have meant no fans at games prior to Jan. 11.
Since Jan. 15, the ADPH reports 258 new cases not counting the data dump, an average of 19.1 new cases per day. As of Friday afternoon, ADPH reports there have been 3,283 positive cases in Tallapoosa County and 113 deaths.
Since the pandemic has started EAMC has reported the following positive cases from Tallapoosa County cities: Dadeville, 109; Alexander City, 64; Camp Hill, 57; and New Site with 3. Long term care facilities reported 33 news cases to the CDC during the period of the data dump.
ADPH is reporting 455,582 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,566 deaths due to COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon.
It is more likely positive cases could be reported multiple times to ADPH, but Anderson said Russell Medical works hard to avoid it.
“It has gotten more difficult, but if we know it and somebody comes into the ER and tests positive, we always look at every single positive we have to see if there has been a prior test at our facilities,” Anderson said. “If it hasn’t been reported, we will report it, but we won’t know if there was a prior test elsewhere. But we try to look for any prior history. If they say they tested positive elsewhere, we won’t put it in. It is important because you need true statistics and be able to compare apples to apples when we compare them.”
Anderson said the staff at Russell Medical has seen data dumps before during the pandemic.
“We have been watching this data everyday since April and it happens,” Anderson said. “You see it happen. We haven’t seen this big of a dump in Tallapoosa County but we have seen it state numbers jump as they have jumped by the thousands.”