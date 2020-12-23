For nearly two decades Comer United Methodist Church has opened its doors on Christmas Day for a community meal. This year is no different.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic and growing numbers of positive cases in the area, Comer and Duncan United Methodist Church are once again joining forces to pull off the annual tradition.
“We will still have it open to sit down,” Stephanie Jennings said. “Everyone will have to come in wearing masks and sit in family groups to eat.”
Jennings said volunteers will then serve those who are eating in the church’s fellowship hall. But those who do not wish to sit down are not going to be left out.
“We will have carryout and a drive-thru lane too,” Jennings said. “Due to COVID we do not want people to feel compromised or uncomfortable in partaking in this lunch.”
The traditional menu consists of ham, dressing, gravy, green beans, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, a roll and pound cake. The meal is free to everyone and Jennings said volunteers are prepared to serve 300 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Christmas Day at the church at 427 East Church St. in Alexander City.
“We served 275 last year,” Jennings said.
Jennings said the churches have plenty of food donations for this year’s meal but welcome cash donations to start the effort for next year’s Christmas lunch.
The churches are still open to volunteers to help serve the meal Christmas Day. Those wishing to serve can call Jennings at 256-675-6494.
Jennings said the congregation at Comer is older and most members don’t have younger children so many in the church will be at the lunch helping.
“Matthew 25:35 says, ‘For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat. I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink. I was a stranger and you invited me in,’" Jennings said. “This is our duty; this is our call. Several of us will be up early Christmas morning not to open gifts but to prepare food and it fills our hearts with joy. We will visit with those that come to eat and fellowship. It is a blessing to us.”
For the last several years Duncan United Methodist Church has partnered with the congregation from Comer for the meal.
“We cannot do this alone,” Jennings said. “We are blessed to partner with them. They provide the pound cake these past few years and supply many volunteers for serving.”
The partnership grew from necessity on the parts of both churches and its nothing new for the churches.
“We have a small congregation,” Jennings said. “Duncan is not much bigger. I remember partnering with Duncan as a child for vacation Bible school and other things. I feel we are both really blessed for the partnership.”
Jennings said the church sees all types of people come for the free meal.
“We have a whole range of people show up,” Jennings said. “There are some who will come and it will be their only hot meal of the week. We have others who can easily purchase the meal but like being around others. It’s not just about the food; it’s about fellowship and faith.”