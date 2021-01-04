A rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area and among city employees is forcing Alexander City city buildings to close to the public.
“With the recent COVID spikes in our community and the possibility of more spikes we feel the need to close in order to protect citizens and employees,” city clerk Amanda Thomas said in a release. “All functions and operations of the city will continue.”
While in most cases the public cannot enter city facilities doesn’t mean payments for utility bills, business licenses and building permits stop.
Utility payments can be made via mail, online, through email and drop boxes at city hall and at Cooper Community Center. Questions should be raised through email to the city’s utilities collection department or by phone at 256-329-6700.
Requests and payments for business licenses can be made via mail, online, email or use of the drop boxes. Questions can be directed to Ward Sellers at 256-329-6720.
Building permits can be handled via mail, email or dropboxes. Tracy Kendrick is available for questions at 256-329-6712.
The building closures go into effect Tuesday morning and city buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.
Thomas said employees are also taking action.
“Employees will be staying in their respective areas of buildings as much as possible,” Thomas said. “When needed, the public will be allowed to come in in limited numbers to reduce the risk.”
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Department has announced its facilities are closed to the public at this time as well.