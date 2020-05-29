A total of 35 residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City have died since March 1 because of COVID-19, according to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
Elderly who contract COVID-19 are at greater risk and often have underlying medical issues. The residents at Bill Nichols are no different than those at nursing homes across the country. Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) determine how to attribute the cause of death.
“Many of the residents that tested positive for the virus and later died had multiple comorbidities,” ADVA assistant commissioner Bob Horton said in a statement. “Residents in long-term care facilities are at high risk for infections, serious illness, and are susceptible to succumbing to the virus once infected. If a resident is positive for the virus at the time of their death, a state veterans home reports the death to (ADPH). It is ADPH that determines if a resident’s death is attributed to the COVID-19 virus. Thirty-five residents of the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home who died in April and May were positive for the virus at the time of their death. According to the ADPH, the deaths were attributed to the virus.”
But the good news is some veteran residents never contracted the contagious disease and others recovered from it.
Since April 8, 94 residents at Bill Nichols have tested positive for the coronavirus. Of those, Horton said 44 could be considered recovered from the virus. He said nine residents are still testing positive for COVID-19, two of whom are at hospitals in the state receiving additional medical attention.
Horton said 34 residents at Bill Nichols never contracted COVID-19.
The home housed 143 veterans as the COVID-19 outbreak started in April and had 87 residents earlier this week. Bill Nichols is licensed for 150 skilled-nursing beds by ADPH. According to ADVA, the home had 147 residents March 1, 143 residents April 1 and 87 residents Tuesday.
In the time from March 1 to Tuesday, ADVA said only one resident was checked out of the facility to be taken home by family. Horton said the status of the former resident is not known.
“The home does not track COVID-19 cases once a person is no longer a resident of the home,” Horton said.
ADVA said it has been working vigorously to keep residents at all its homes healthy and safe.
“The state veterans homes, as long-term care facilities, have in place protocols for infection prevention and control (IPC),” Horton said. “In response to the COVID-19 virus, the homes expanded IPC based on ADPH and CDC guidelines for prevention, detection and transmission of the virus.”
The state veteran homes began screening all employees and visitors entering the homes on March 10. March 12, the ADVA began its restricted visitation policy and March 26, an employee at Bill Nichols was turned away at the screening point and later tested positive for COVID-19.
ADVA has taken measures to clean the home and review its policies and procedures. The Alabama National Guard Task Force 31 visited Bill Nichols on April 18 to disinfect residents’ rooms, hallways, common areas and administrative offices.
According to ADVA, a seven-person team from the Birmingham VA Medical Center conducted an independent survey of the home’s health-care operation. On April 21, an ADPH infectious disease specialist surveyed Bill Nichols. ADVA said those surveys indicate Bill Nichols was following appropriate protective measures in accordance with CDC guidelines.
ADVA acknowledged Dr. Nimalie Stone, a medical epidemiologist for long-term care at the CDC’s Division of Healthcare Quality Promotion, visited Bill Nichols after visiting Chapman Healthcare Center in Alexander City with Dr. Melanie Chervony, an epidemiologist in the Infectious Diseases and Outbreaks Division of ADPH on May 19. And the work to fight COVID-19 continues.
“The CDC inspected the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home without significant findings,” ADVA said in a statement. “The ADVA continues to work closely with the ADPH, CDC and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on all reported positive cases.”