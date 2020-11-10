Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in Alexander City and Tallapoosa County.
In the last two weeks, the Alabama Department of Public Health has reported 160 cases in the county and more than 20,000 across the state in the same time frame. New cases of COVID-19 appear to be affecting many across Alexander City and Tallapoosa County. Tallapoosa County has seen as many as 25 new cases in a day and several other days with more than 10 new cases.
New Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to reach members of the local community and is encouraging everyone to follow the recommended protocols.
“In the last few days, we have seen a COVID-19 spike,” Baird said. “It is affecting our city services. We have had some city employees test positive.”
Baird said Monday the city was instituting measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among city employees. Baird also encouraged everyone to practice social distancing and wearing a mask in public.
“Just follow the protocols,” Baird said. “Wear your masks in public and distance yourselves. Don’t go to gatherings. You want to clean and sterilize your masks on a frequent basis.”
Baird the coming holidays will be tough, but the protocols will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I know Thanksgiving and Christmas is coming up and this will be a tough time for all of us,” Baird said. “If we follow the protocols, sooner or later we can get over this thing.”
Cases are appearing elsewhere in the community too.
Since March, 1,486 Tallapoosa County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the ADPH.
Alexander City Schools issued a message about cases of the coronavirus affecting its schools, especially Alexander City Middle School (ACMS). Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said in a statement Tuesday the students at the school will learn from home until after the Thanksgiving holiday following 27 faculty, staff and students who were either positive for COVID-19 or quarantined for close contact with a positive case.
On Tuesday, the Alexander City Schools COVID-19 dashboard reported six positive cases of COVID-19 among Benjamin Russell students; one faculty or staff member at Benjamin Russell was positive; four students at ACMS were positive; five faculty or staff at ACMS were positive; two students at Radney Elementary School were reported as positive; one faculty or staff was positive at Radney; no students from Stephens Elementary Jim Pearson Elementary schools were reported as positive; one faculty or staff at Stephens Elementary School was reported as positive; two faculty or staff at Jim Pearson were reported as positive; and one person among central office staff was a positive case or had close contact with a COVID-19 positive case.
Lankford said staff is closely watching the issue and not just at ACMS.
“We are monitoring each school day to day and making decisions based on the safety of our students and employees,” Lankford said. “We do advise all parents to continue to have alternative plans for any potential closures or quarantines.”
Tallapoosa County Schools is not immune to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases as all Tallapoosa County Schools have been affected since Nov. 1.
Dadeville Elementary School has one reported case among students; Dadeville High School has seen one student and two family members report positive for COVID-19; several students in Dadeville are in quarantine due to close contact with a positive case.
Horseshoe Bend School has seen three family members report a positive case and several students in quarantine due to close contact.
Reeltown Elementary School has reported three positive cases among family members and several students in quarantine due to close exposure; Reeltown High School has reported one family member testing positive and several students in quarantine due to close contact.
Several schools have students at home awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.