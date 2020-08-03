Over 4,500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state over the weekend.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Monday at 1:15 p.m., 89,927 cumulative cases have been reported to ADPH since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of 4,649 since Friday night and an increase of 1,116 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 14 days, ADPH is reporting there have been 21,469 new confirmed cases and 162,980 tested — decreases from Friday's numbers.
Additionally, there are 2,734 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa County added 10 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 814 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 51 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is still reporting 78 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 97 new cases (a decrease from Friday's report) and 1,413 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added two new cases in the last 24 hours, now at 92 cumulative cases and two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now eight probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 19 new cases (slight decrease from Friday's report) in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 18 new cases in the last day — 58 new reported cases over the weekend — now at 1,602 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now 63 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 331 new cases — a decrease from Friday's report — and 3,014 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 711,317 tests performed throughout the state, 6,827 in Tallapoosa County, 817 in Coosa County and 11,329 in Elmore County, according to ADPH.
Statewide, there have been 1,580 deaths due to COVID-19 and 53 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 35,401 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 10,521 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH, but has not been updated since Friday night.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 1:15 p.m. Monday:
|Jefferson
|11859
|120761
|225
|Mobile
|9086
|62673
|191
|Montgomery
|6249
|31810
|143
|Madison
|5014
|55129
|25
|Tuscaloosa
|3974
|34603
|63
|Baldwin
|3210
|28200
|23
|Shelby
|3050
|31896
|32
|Marshall
|2966
|16795
|30
|Lee
|2505
|18921
|40
|Morgan
|2223
|16218
|15
|Etowah
|1930
|16048
|26
|DeKalb
|1701
|9676
|13
|Elmore
|1602
|11329
|37
|Calhoun
|1560
|13848
|9
|Walker
|1470
|10411
|63
|Houston
|1319
|14074
|12
|Dallas
|1288
|7352
|23
|Russell
|1233
|7393
|1
|St. Clair
|1217
|12642
|12
|Franklin
|1196
|5336
|20
|Limestone
|1196
|9671
|13
|Cullman
|1141
|11040
|11
|Colbert
|1093
|7627
|12
|Lauderdale
|1071
|11204
|12
|Autauga
|1024
|6817
|20
|Escambia
|979
|5416
|15
|Talladega
|918
|10446
|13
|Jackson
|828
|8527
|3
|Chambers
|821
|4697
|38
|Tallapoosa
|814
|6827
|78
|Dale
|785
|5430
|20
|Butler
|752
|3154
|35
|Blount
|736
|5904
|3
|Chilton
|710
|5076
|6
|Coffee
|709
|6119
|5
|Covington
|709
|5036
|20
|Pike
|660
|4705
|7
|Barbour
|563
|3056
|5
|Lowndes
|552
|1827
|24
|Marion
|542
|3573
|24
|Marengo
|520
|3706
|14
|Clarke
|486
|3598
|9
|Hale
|459
|3162
|26
|Bullock
|438
|1773
|11
|Perry
|429
|2479
|4
|Winston
|429
|3450
|11
|Wilcox
|405
|1891
|9
|Monroe
|391
|3129
|4
|Randolph
|388
|2530
|10
|Bibb
|374
|3305
|3
|Conecuh
|373
|1632
|10
|Pickens
|367
|2685
|9
|Sumter
|361
|1753
|18
|Lawrence
|310
|2270
|0
|Washington
|310
|1990
|11
|Macon
|309
|2144
|13
|Crenshaw
|286
|1776
|3
|Choctaw
|274
|954
|12
|Henry
|245
|2053
|3
|Cherokee
|242
|2397
|7
|Greene
|242
|1390
|11
|Geneva
|232
|2657
|0
|Clay
|217
|1747
|5
|Lamar
|198
|1786
|2
|Fayette
|174
|1972
|5
|Cleburne
|121
|1004
|1
|Coosa
|92
|817
|2
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A