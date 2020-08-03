covid monday adph

Over 4,500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the state over the weekend.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health as of Monday at 1:15 p.m., 89,927 cumulative cases have been reported to ADPH since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase of 4,649 since Friday night and an increase of 1,116 in the last 24 hours.

In the last 14 days, ADPH is reporting there have been 21,469 new confirmed cases and 162,980 tested — decreases from Friday's numbers.

Additionally, there are 2,734 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

Tallapoosa County added 10 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 814 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 51 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is still reporting 78 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 97 new cases (a decrease from Friday's report) and 1,413 tested in the last two weeks. 

Coosa County added two new cases in the last 24 hours, now at 92 cumulative cases and two confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now eight probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 19 new cases (slight decrease from Friday's report) in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH. 

Elmore County added 18 new cases in the last day — 58 new reported cases over the weekend — now at 1,602 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. There are now 63 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 331 new cases — a decrease from Friday's report — and 3,014 tested in the last two weeks.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 711,317 tests performed throughout the state, 6,827 in Tallapoosa County, 817 in Coosa County and 11,329 in Elmore County, according to ADPH.

Statewide, there have been 1,580 deaths due to COVID-19 and 53 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 35,401 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 10,521 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH, but has not been updated since Friday night.

ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.

Here is the latest information in all counties as of 1:15 p.m. Monday:

Jefferson11859120761225
Mobile908662673191
Montgomery624931810143
Madison50145512925
Tuscaloosa39743460363
Baldwin32102820023
Shelby30503189632
Marshall29661679530
Lee25051892140
Morgan22231621815
Etowah19301604826
DeKalb1701967613
Elmore16021132937
Calhoun1560138489
Walker14701041163
Houston13191407412
Dallas1288735223
Russell123373931
St. Clair12171264212
Franklin1196533620
Limestone1196967113
Cullman11411104011
Colbert1093762712
Lauderdale10711120412
Autauga1024681720
Escambia979541615
Talladega9181044613
Jackson82885273
Chambers821469738
Tallapoosa814682778
Dale785543020
Butler752315435
Blount73659043
Chilton71050766
Coffee70961195
Covington709503620
Pike66047057
Barbour56330565
Lowndes552182724
Marion542357324
Marengo520370614
Clarke48635989
Hale459316226
Bullock438177311
Perry42924794
Winston429345011
Wilcox40518919
Monroe39131294
Randolph388253010
Bibb37433053
Conecuh373163210
Pickens36726859
Sumter361175318
Lawrence31022700
Washington310199011
Macon309214413
Crenshaw28617763
Choctaw27495412
Henry24520533
Cherokee24223977
Greene242139011
Geneva23226570
Clay21717475
Lamar19817862
Fayette17419725
Cleburne12110041
Coosa928172
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A
 Cases:
89927		Tested:
711317		Deaths:
1580
 

