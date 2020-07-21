The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama is nearing 70,000 and about one-third of those cases have been reported in the last two weeks.
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 1,364 new cases reported to the state in the last 24 hours, coming to 69,075 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the last 14 days, there have been 22,843 new confirmed cases and 169,150 tested, according to ADPH. These numbers show a decrease of 45 cases and a decrease of 2,515 tests that were reported in Monday's statistics. An ADPH spokesperson has previously told Tallapoosa Publishers there are times data lags or is reported incorrectly but said it is quickly fixed.
Additionally, there are 1,283 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Tallapoosa and Elmore are considered moderate risk while Coosa County is still considered high risk as of Tuesday, according to ADPH.
Tallapoosa County added 10 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 717 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 27 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is reporting 72 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 114 new cases and 1,205 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County is still at 73 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are two probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 12 new cases and 172 tested — a slight decrease from Monday's report — in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 22 new cases in the last day, now at 1,290 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 27 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 38 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 319 new cases 2,600 tested — decreases from Monday's report — in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 599,098 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Monday afternoon, a total of 688 had been tested in Coosa County, 9,341 in Elmore County and 6,109 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,268 deaths due to COVID-19 and 35 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 29,736 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 8,368 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of noon Tuesday:
|Jefferson
|9088
|101671
|188
|Mobile
|6279
|52726
|161
|Montgomery
|5244
|26938
|125
|Madison
|3658
|45424
|14
|Tuscaloosa
|3248
|30105
|55
|Marshall
|2426
|14487
|20
|Shelby
|2339
|26822
|27
|Lee
|2088
|16321
|38
|Baldwin
|2077
|23295
|15
|Morgan
|1744
|13517
|10
|Etowah
|1422
|13695
|15
|DeKalb
|1342
|8261
|8
|Elmore
|1290
|9341
|27
|Walker
|1258
|9281
|50
|Dallas
|1150
|6388
|13
|Franklin
|1038
|4675
|16
|Russell
|950
|5944
|0
|Houston
|925
|12352
|8
|Limestone
|904
|7878
|6
|St. Clair
|857
|10336
|4
|Calhoun
|849
|10612
|6
|Autauga
|845
|5852
|20
|Cullman
|839
|8769
|7
|Lauderdale
|798
|9878
|8
|Colbert
|785
|6507
|9
|Chambers
|743
|4108
|33
|Tallapoosa
|717
|6109
|72
|Butler
|688
|2833
|33
|Escambia
|676
|4150
|13
|Talladega
|616
|8472
|8
|Jackson
|582
|7433
|3
|Covington
|569
|4033
|16
|Dale
|557
|4582
|4
|Coffee
|554
|4926
|4
|Pike
|552
|4083
|6
|Lowndes
|521
|1673
|24
|Chilton
|491
|4100
|3
|Barbour
|484
|2642
|4
|Blount
|479
|4783
|1
|Marion
|436
|3003
|17
|Marengo
|433
|3341
|11
|Hale
|402
|2838
|22
|Clarke
|398
|3122
|7
|Bullock
|396
|1565
|10
|Wilcox
|358
|1672
|9
|Winston
|352
|3034
|8
|Perry
|339
|2103
|3
|Randolph
|337
|2181
|10
|Sumter
|325
|1637
|13
|Monroe
|323
|2725
|3
|Pickens
|310
|2370
|7
|Conecuh
|297
|1360
|9
|Bibb
|278
|2702
|2
|Macon
|264
|1835
|10
|Choctaw
|238
|843
|12
|Washington
|225
|1597
|9
|Greene
|224
|1225
|9
|Lawrence
|205
|1790
|0
|Crenshaw
|200
|1511
|3
|Henry
|194
|1766
|3
|Cherokee
|172
|1977
|7
|Geneva
|150
|2077
|0
|Lamar
|140
|1379
|1
|Clay
|132
|1252
|2
|Fayette
|122
|1694
|5
|Cleburne
|80
|809
|1
|Coosa
|73
|688
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A