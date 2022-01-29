A meteoric rise in COVID-19 cases that forced Alexander City Schools to go virtual for a week has now reversed course, with cases down 68 percent from last week.
As of Friday afternoon, 44 students and employees were COVID-positive, down from 136 cases, including 108 students, on Jan. 21. At its height, 163 students and staff were COVID-positive on Jan. 18.
However, COVID-19 cases have yet to return to early December levels. Earlier this week, Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford mentioned several staff members were ill.
"I would like everybody to keep all of our teachers and our students, with COVID and everything else, in our prayers because we do have a couple of sick employees that we're worried about," Lankford told school board members Tuesday.
Tallapoosa County Schools has also seen a decline in COVID-19 cases, with 38 COVID-positive as of Thursday, according to Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) data. Reeltown, Dadeville and Horseshoe Bend students return to classrooms Monday after more than a week of remote learning.
In the week through Wednesday, 712 Tallapoosa County residents tested positive for COVID-19 according to ADPH. For the past three weeks cases have plateaued at around 100-120 new cases per day. One in four county residents have had COVID-19 to date.