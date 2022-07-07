Russell Medical Center COVID-19

Local health officials have been alert to rising cases in the county since May when Russell Medical Center first restricted hospital visitation.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Tallapoosa County is experiencing high COVID-19 transmissions as part of an ongoing spike that is likely to continue in the wake of July Fourth festivities over the weekend. 

According to the State of Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard, Tallapoosa County has a 15 percent positivity rate over the last seven-day period with the state as a whole at 22 percent. State health officials classify these percentages as a high transmission rate. 

The dashboard reported 43 positive COVID-19 tests in the county within the past week. 

Local health officials have been alert to rising cases in the county since May when Russell Medical Center first restricted hospital visitation. At the time, the hospital announced that Tallapoosa County had transitioned to a substantial (orange level) category, meaning that community transmission has returned to moderate levels.  

The hospital then again declared a high-transmission status for the county on June 13. 

A high-transmission (red level) category reflects a positivity rate above 10 percent in the county. That trend has continued throughout the month with those numbers likely to increase following a slew of in-person gatherings during the July Fourth holiday. 

Hospital visitation at Russell Medical is based on the level of Tallapoosa County positive COVID-19 transmission per the State of Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard, as well as conditions within the facility, such as the number of COVID-postive patients and recommendations from hospital administration.

The ADPH currently provides a weekly reporting schedule every Friday regarding cases and positivity rates in the state, so the hospital will continue to monitor dashboard reports and alter visitation as conditions change.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Recommended for you