Tallapoosa County is experiencing high COVID-19 transmissions as part of an ongoing spike that is likely to continue in the wake of July Fourth festivities over the weekend.
According to the State of Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard, Tallapoosa County has a 15 percent positivity rate over the last seven-day period with the state as a whole at 22 percent. State health officials classify these percentages as a high transmission rate.
The dashboard reported 43 positive COVID-19 tests in the county within the past week.
Local health officials have been alert to rising cases in the county since May when Russell Medical Center first restricted hospital visitation. At the time, the hospital announced that Tallapoosa County had transitioned to a substantial (orange level) category,meaning that community transmission has returned to moderate levels.
The hospital then again declared a high-transmission status for the county on June 13.
A high-transmission (red level) categoryreflects a positivity rate above 10 percent in the county.That trend has continued throughout the month with those numbers likely to increase following a slew of in-person gatherings during the July Fourth holiday.
Hospital visitation at Russell Medical is based on the level of Tallapoosa County positive COVID-19 transmission per the State of Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard, as well as conditions within the facility, such as the number of COVID-postive patients and recommendations from hospital administration.
The ADPH currently provides a weekly reporting schedule every Friday regarding cases and positivity rates in the state, so the hospital will continue to monitor dashboard reports and alter visitation as conditions change.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values between 105 and 108.
* WHERE...All of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&