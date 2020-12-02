Russell Medical is seeing similar trends for COVID-19 that are currently being seen around the state and country.
The trends have more people seeking tests for COVID-19, more positive cases of COVID-19 and an uncertainty in the supply of tests. In just the last week, Russell Medical has altered its testing due to high demand. Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said holiday plans are part of the reason for the demand.
“With so much travel anticipated, a lot of people wanted to be tested before they jumped onto airplanes or went to see family,” Foy said. “It increased the demand which is fine when test kits are abundantly coming in. We are also seeing a significant increase in the number of positive cases.”
The increase in testing has shown COVID-19 is spreading through the area. Foy said the current state positivity rate is 15.7%. In Tallapoosa County it is 12.8% and at Russell Medical 12.7%. In the last week alone Russell Medical has reported 108 new positive cases to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), but not all of those are necessarily patients from Tallapoosa County. ADPH is reporting 157 new positive cases of COVID-19 in in the last week in Tallapoosa County and 273 in the last two weeks. To date 91 deaths in Tallapoosa County are reported by ADPH to be related to COVID-19. Foy said 31 deaths due to COVID-19 have occurred at Russell Medical to date.
Just like across the nation, the availability of the quick tests has forced Russell Medical to temporarily stop offering the Abbott ID Now test in its urgent care swapping instead for antigen tests.
“They still provide results quickly,” Foy said. “The PCR tests are plentiful but we have to send those out and it takes about 40 hours to get the results. The antigen tests, we are running through those so fast. It’s a supply and demand thing.”
Foy said Russell Medical still has an inventory of the Abbott tests but those are temporarily reserved for the hospital environment until supply issues improve.
“We could get a big shipment tomorrow,” Foy said. “We just don’t know. It’s this way nationwide.”
Russell Medical hasn’t stopped seeking testing supplies.
“We are working on obtaining as many tests as we can so we can provide the tests,” Foy said. “That is becoming more challenging and we may have to go back to the PCR tests and wait for test results as the patient isolates.”
Russell Medical’s intensive care unit and COVID-19 units haven’t caught a break in some time.
“ICU and its six beds have been full for several weeks,” Foy said. “The COVID unit has been full. We are not maxed out on the floor. We are looking at what to do to increase beds in the COVID unit.”
The ICU situation is being experienced statewide.
“If we don’t have room, we look to transfer the ICU/ventilator patients,” Foy said. “Finding ICU beds across the state is taxing. There are just not that many available.”
Transfers of ICU patients have seen patients moved to Birmingham, Montgomery, Dothan and Mobile hospitals.
The recent trend of increased cases of COVID-19 has staff at Russell Medical planning for what ifs to be able to continue serving the residents of the area.
“We have not changed anything in the hospital yet,” Foy said. “We have not changed visitor policy yet. We have seen that those conversations have occurred and that we may get to that point again where we have to look at all of our policies and make amendments to them.”
Foy said Russell Medical pathologist Dr. John Elgin said the numbers of positive cases will likely continue to climb over the next few weeks.
“He anticipates that a spike in the cases from the Thanksgiving holiday won’t hit until leading up to Christmas because of the incubation period,” Foy said. “Everyone is still kind of spreading the germs at the moment because they don’t know they have it. We are already seeing that. We were seeing that going into the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Russell Medical and healthcare providers across the country have learned a lot about the treatment of COVID-19 despite no widely available vaccine or direct treatment drugs. The learning curve has led to better results for those who contract the virus and allowing normal operations at medical facilities to continue as positive cases climb.
“The difference between where we are now and where we were back in April and then again in the July increase is, yes there are more drugs we have at our disposal that are proven to have a positive effect on patients,” Foy said. “Plus we have the 10 months of how to treat the patients. That is good. We are able to take care of the healthcare needs of patients in addition to the COVID patients. We are not in a situation where we have to shut services down. We are able to continue to provide services, surgeries and treatments for regular medical needs.”
Foy said it is just as important now as it was 10 months ago as the pandemic was starting to follow the protocols.
“We need to just reinforce the same old message,” Foy said. “We must remain diligent and respectable of your neighbor — wear your mask, keep your distance. Don’t be a super spreader.”