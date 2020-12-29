There will be no parade, no Saturday breakfast and no speaker next month that normally accompanies the Celebration of the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday in Alexander City.
Ouida Maxwell has been involved in many of the MLK Celebrations that started in 1989 when Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE) wanted to celebrate the life and work of King. But this year is different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t want to put anyone at risk,” Maxwell said. “We have a lot of older participants in the parade and celebration; a lot of elderly gather for the celebration. After we prayed about it, we decided to not hold it this year.”
Efforts to start the celebration started in 1988 when organizers approached Alexander City Schools about letting students remember King in a community event.
“We didn’t have a holiday and students didn’t get out of school,” David Boleware said. “We went to the school board about students being out. The school board was receptive but didn’t just want the students to be out of school. They wanted activities surrounding the day out of school.”
The celebration started with just a parade from Nathaniel Stephens Elementary School to downtown and back followed by a program at the school. A Saturday prayer breakfast was added a few years later.
Maxwell said the MLK Celebration committee had been planning for a celebration and was even kicking around speakers for next month, but the plans and fundraising efforts are not for naught.
“We are planning for next year already,” Maxwell said. “All of the donations will be carried over. If anyone wants to be involved, they can just get in touch with us. We want to have something special.”
With the cancellation of this year’s celebration, Teresa Moten is organizing a prayer gathering at 5 p.m. Jan. 18. Moten helped start Co-PACE but wants to organize something to give everyone an opportunity to remember King.
“The theme is going to be ‘It is your time to dream,’” Moten said. “The dream was about his children, my children and all children. We should be able to come together to remember and acknowledge that.”
Moten said she is hoping to hold it in the parking lot of Nathaniel Stephens Elementary School at the flagpole.
“That is the site of many of the prayer gatherings for Dr. King’s holiday in the past,” Moten said. “Everyone is welcome. We will be safe. They can stay in their cars. We have masks and social distancing.”