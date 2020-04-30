In a matter of weeks, COVID-19 and the recent storm could change the financial picture of Alexander City.
The costs are still being added up for the April 19 straight-line winds that left many residents without power for a few days. City leaders are hoping for federal help to take care of the financial tab.
The impact of the coronavirus on the economy is not yet known but as city leaders are unsure what the events will mean, they are cautiously moving forward.
“I have sent a note to all department heads to cut operating expenses by 5% for this budget year,” Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “We are also not going to start any new capital projects at this time.”
Reducing expenses is necessary to try to avoid the perfect storm with the impact of the wind event and fallout from COVID-19 still unfolding. Spraggins said he has implemented a hiring freeze but understands in certain situations, hiring a new employee could be required. Spraggins had put in place a split-shift system for city employees to limit exposure and possible spread of the coronavirus, but they will return to normal shifts this week.
“We will still be taking precautionary measures,” Spraggins said. “We will be separating people as best we can and constantly cleaning and sanitizing.”
Revenue is the issue for city leaders. A little over a month ago, sales tax collection was up 7% over the previous year and the city was taking in more in lodging tax due to an increase. Now, that may change.
“The lodging tax will be down,” Spraggins said. “We were lucky last week in that the hotels were full of workers here to help with storm damage, but they have not been doing as well as in the past.”
Spraggins said with events such as weddings, sporting tournaments and things at the lake in question as gatherings are limited, he is predicting sales tax collection will go down. With revenue slipping, the last thing the city needed was a big bill. But then came the recent storm.
At one point, more than 4,000 homes were without power following the storm.
“We don’t know what the total for it will be,” Spraggins said. “We are still waiting to get the bills on some of it and looking to see what was used to reconnect the power to so many homes in the city. It could be $500,000 to $1 million. We just don’t know right now.”
Ten days later trucks are still carrying debris to a large pile behind the city’s public works department to hopefully burn. Alexander City Light and Power Department crews are making permanent fixes and replacing inventory used to rebuild to the power grid in the north side of town.
Spraggins hopes to have a better handle on the costs of the storm cleanup by the end of the week. In the meantime, city leaders have been working with county and state officials to see if the area qualifies for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
“We might get some help,” Spraggins said. “If we do, it will be great, but right now we have to assume we will not and start to figure out how to manage it.”