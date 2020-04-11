Alexander City City Hall and the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville are normal storm shelters for those seeking refuge during tornado watches and warnings but not this weekend.
The coronavirus has forced officials to close public buildings and they will remain closed Sunday despite the National Weather Service predicting the potential of long-track tornadoes.
“Our thinking on shelters for the weather Sunday is to find a strong sturdy place,” Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said. “We are not going to have public shelters in Alexander City at this time.”
Spraggins said about 20 people sheltered at city hall the last time it was needed as a storm shelter. He said those people remained in the lobby and personnel from the Alexander City Fire Department monitored the shelter.
Spraggins said officials weighed the risk of tornado versus the spread of the coronavirus.
“We didn’t think it would be wise,” Spraggins said. “It’s a very unusual situation.”
Safe rooms will be open across the county according to Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran.
“The safe room in Daviston and the basement of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department will be open,” Moran said.
Safe rooms behind Tallassee City Hall in Tallapoosa County will also be opened if a tornado watch is issued for the area.
Moran said more information about shelters is being added to an information line for Tallapoosa County residents.
“They can call 211 to get locations and more information,” he said.
Moran said the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) advises it is better to seek shelter if the need arises.
“ADPH says the threat of a tornado is greater than that of COVID-19,” Moran said.
Moran said those seeking shelter in public facilities should practice social distancing as best possible with family groups staying together and wearing masks.
Moran highly recommends everyone keep two forms of weather notifications handy such as weather radios and signing up for Tallapoosa Alert on the EMA page of tallaco.com. Moran said the system sends, texts, makes calls and sends emails to those who register.