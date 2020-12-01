The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the New Site Town Hall to close.
It’s not state and federal mandates closing it, but rather the virus has struck city employees.
“We have three of six employees out with it,” New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “We have our police chief, police officer and one maintenance worker who are OK.”
Blasingame said in the last couple of weeks, many in the area have come down with COVID-19 and many of the cases stem from one event.
The cases stem from incidences of several gatherings across the community and beyond and then COVID-19 getting to town hall. It has forced Blasingame to close town hall and cancel next week’s town council meeting.
“We also canceled our Community Christmas Celebration here at town hall on Dec. 8,” Blasingame said.
Town hall serves as the payment location for water, power and gas in the area. Blasingame said a plan is in place to allow utility payments.
“(Tallapoosa River Electric Cooperative) had a similar issue and had to shut down its office,” Blasingame said. “They are working with us. We have posted a sign on the door on how to pay temporarily online or by phone. We are working on something for gas too.”
The Town of New Site has water too. It is handled by the town and Blasingame said payment issues shouldn’t arise there.
“We will follow the ‘common sense rule,’ as I like to call it,” Blasingame said. “If the payment is postmarked or in our office on time, the customer will not be penalized because we are late posting it.”
Blasingame said until town hall reopens, someone will be there to take calls but the public will not be allowed into the building.
Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding has come in handy. Blasingame said things like a fogger and other disinfectant supplies and personal protective equipment had already been purchased.
“We fumigated town hall (Sunday and Monday),” Blasingame said. “We will do it again (Tuesday). We want to make sure the building is as clean and safe as possible.”
The situation is not as dire in Alexander City. While COVID-19 is striking city employees, Mayor Woody Baird said the pandemic hasn’t stopped the city from functioning.
“We are still fighting it but we are holding our own,” Baird said. “We had one (employee) report in they were positive (Monday). City Hall, so far we have been able to keep it secure.”
Baird said one department was affected significantly by the coronavirus.
“The wastewater treatment department took a pretty hard hit,” Baird said. “They had like four guys out. They have worked it out so far. We have had onesies and twosies everywhere else.” Baird said the precautions city employees are taking are working but everyone must remain vigilant and do their part including quarantining and testing.
“I tell people if they start showing signs or symptoms to go get a test,” Baird said. “If they test positive, they need to stay away until they are clear.”