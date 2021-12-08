Lake Martin Area United Way may have a new leader, but don't expect a major regime change.
"Hopefully just a seamless transition," new executive director Courtney Layfield said.
After about a month of onboarding, Layfield officially takes the helm Thursday, replacing Sharon Fuller who announced her retirement earlier this year. After more than a decade as executive director, Fuller's last day is Dec. 8.
Moving up from the role of marketing and initiatives director, Layfield is not new to the organization. But according to Layfield, the succession was not a given; when Fuller announced her retirement she was as surprised as everyone else.
"It took a fair amount of time to think about it, pray about it, of course talk to my family," she said. "Having to commit more of my time to events and getting out and meeting people and doing things — of course that would adversely affect my family so I had to make sure my family was on board. And thankfully they are."
Seeking a change of pace, Layfield and her family moved to Alexander City just over seven years ago and has been at Lake Martin Area United Way the past five. As such, she never saw the "Russell days," when year-after-year, more than half the charity's campaign fundraising goal was met by employees of Russell Corp. alone.
"Good or bad, I don't know," Layfield said. "What I know is where we're at now, where we have a lot of different companies and a lot of different individuals and businesses that contribute. That's the structure that we have, and so that's the one we work with."
And work with it they did — last year, the local United Way chapter exceeded its campaign goal in spite of the pandemic, raking in $573,214.63, the highest in a decade. Layfield credits Fuller for laying a "really solid foundation."
“I am so grateful to Sharon Fuller for being my teacher and mentor these last five years, and for the encouragement and support I’ve received from the United Way board and our community as I take on this new role," she said.
In the meantime, Layfield isn't dropping hints of any major overhauls. Her first goal is to finish up the current "Hometown Heroes" campaign, with Lake Martin Area United Way about 65 percent along on its $515,000 goal.
Once she gets her feet wet, however, she's open to adaptation.
"I would like to see if we can grow in any way, bring in new businesses, new donors, also look at some other ways to do fundraising, activities that we can do to try to bring in new revenue streams," she said. "I'm not going to reinvent the wheel; I certainly want to talk to other United Ways who are our size and see what they do."
Some of those longer goals will depend on the direction of the community. Compared to Fuller, Layfield is still new to the Lake Martin area, but so far, she says, its trajectory has only been positive.
"I've loved Alex City from the start; this is our home. This is where we live now," she said. "And I see huge things coming for, not just Alex City but the whole of Tallapoosa County and Coosa County. I see good things on the horizon, and I hope that United Way can play into that."